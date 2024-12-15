Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football defensive player of the year (12/15/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Florida panhandle, it is time to see who were the best defensive players this season in northwest Florida. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight players from the defensive side of the ball to be voted on for the defensive player of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season on defense.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Ladarian Clardy, Escambia
Clardy has proven he is worth every bit of his composite four-star rating this year. He recorded 60 total tackles with 50 of those tackles being solo tackles. His five tackles for a loss also shows that he is not afraid to step up and help in the run game. He has shown elite coverage skills, and because of that he only had two interceptions this season since opposing quarterbacks thought twice about throwing his way. He also showed this season what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands. He caught 16 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Lastly, he can turn the tide in the return game. He had 348 total return yards and two touchdowns.
Dante Core, Choctawhatchee
Core is another stellar defensive back that is making his way to Oxford, Mississippi to play for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. He caught 10 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, but the defensive side of the ball is where he really made his mark. He recorded 33 total tackles and 21 solo tackles with two tackles for a loss this season. Like Clardy, opposing quarterbacks were scared to throw his way. He did manage to get three interceptions as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. One of his interceptions and his fumble recovery ended up going for six too.
Nathaniel Krider, Niceville
The Eagles had one of their best seasons in recent history when they made it to the state semifinals before they fell to Lakeland in three overtimes. Krider was a big reason why they made it this far. As one of the leaders of the defense, Krider recorded 67 total tackles and 30 solo tackles with 14 tackles for a loss. He also was able to get after the quarterback by recording 11 sacks on the year.
Maddox Hayles, Niceville
Hayles is the second Eagle to make this list, and there is a good reason why. He proved to be a heat-seeking missile on defense. His instincts allowed him to sniff out the ballcarrier which is why he recorded 158 total tackles. 77 of those tackles were solo tackles, and he registered 24 tackles for a loss. He also recorded four sacks this year.
Vinny Villanova, Navarre
In a year that did not go right for Navarre, Villanova was one of the bright spots for the team. The senior linebacker recorded 93 solo tackles and 100 tackles overall. He registered nine tackles for loss, and he also recorded five sacks. Lastly, he got one interception and forced one fumble.
Reyes Medina, Walton
Medina had an exceptional senior season from the defensive end spot. He recorded 30 solo tackles and 67 total tackles this season. It took a little while, but halfway through the season is when he started getting to the quarterback. In four games, he recorded eight sacks.
Tylon Lee, Pace
The panhandle were full of great defensive linemen this year, and Lee was one of them. He recorded 47 solo tackles and 87 total tackles on the year. He had no problem getting into the backfield too as he recorded 40 tackles for a loss. Lee also sacked the quarterback six times and he forced 28 quarterback hurries.
Quinn Gray Jr, Lincoln
The senior defensive end recorded 43 solo tackles and 60 total tackles on the year. Gray registered nine tackles for a loss, and he got seven sacks along with six hurries. He also had a nose for the football. Gray recorded one interception, one pass deflection, two fumble recoveries and forced four fumbles on the year.