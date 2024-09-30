Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (9/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aiden Justice, Holmes County
In the Blue Devils' 34-27 victory over Northview, the senior linebacker collected a team-high 15 tackles.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Maddox Hayles, Niceville
The Eagles' defender was all over the field in a 41-7 romp over Gulf Breeze, making a team-high 10 tackles and three of them going for a loss.
Jocarian Garrett, Cottondale
Garret had another strong outing for Cottondale, rushing for a game-high 148 yards on 22 carries and scoring two touchdowns in a 28-8 win over Wewahitchka.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
Bettenhausen continued his trend of having big passing performances in Walton's 60-38 victory over South Walton, completing 14-of-18 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns.
JD Brown, South Walton
The sophomore signal caller had arguably his best game yet as a high school quarterback, completing 25-of-43 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.
Pious Reed, Sneads
In a 14-12 victory over Liberty County, Reed carried the rock 20 times for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Bryce Wheeler, Navarre
The Raiders' defender was a tackling machine in Navarre's 30-27 victory over Tate, totaling a team-high 15 tackles.
Nino Freeman, Escambia
Freeman had one of his best games of the season so far, with the Gators' quarterback completing 14-of-25 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Gionni Lewis, Pensacola Booker T. Washington
The freshman wide receiver impressed in the Wildcats' loss to Escambia, hauling in four passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Tyner, Pace
In the Patriots' 56-28 victory over Crestview, Tyner accounted for 119 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Jayzion McQueen, Crestview
McQueen piled up the stats in the Bulldogs' 56-28 loss to Pace and totaled 240 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
