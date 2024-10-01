Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/30/2024)

High School

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Zander Smith, Lakeland

The North Dakota State commitment had a strong game in the Dreadnaughts' 63-0 victory over Lake Gibson, completing 7-of-10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Shanard Clower, Lakeland

Clower has proven himself to be one of Polk County's top athletes and he did so again against Lake Gibson, hauling five passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns.

Walsone Beaubrian, Sebring

The senior running back impressed in the Blue Streaks' 37-6 victory over Kathleen, rushing for 57 yards on 10 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Keveun Mason, Sebring

Mason paired up with Beaubrian to form a strong duo as the running back rushed for 110 yards on seven touches and added two touchdowns.

Jalen Parmley, Davenport

Despite Parmley's performance coming in a 22-13 loss to Lake Minneola, the running back rushed for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Elija Dias, Auburndale

Dias was the leader statistically in the Bloodhounds' 49-7 loss to Orlando Jones, recording six tackles, two sacks and deflecting a pass.

Traveon Hymes, Mulberry

The Panthers' running back was a big part of the team's 24-0 victory over Hardee on Monday night. Hymes scored two touchdowns on runs of 15 and 22 yards, respectively.

Trevin West, Discovery

West led the charge in Discovery's Saturday night 25-6 victory over Tenoroc, with the signal caller throwing three touchdowns in the win.

