Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year?
Central Florida high school softball pitchers had great command this season, leading their teams to big-time finishes.
Scores of schools made the state playoffs, with five advancing to state tournaments in their respective classifications.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 21 players for 2025 Central Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, July 6. The winner will be announced online.
McKenna Hawley, Jr., Trinity Prep
UCF commit compiled a 7-3 record and 0.81 earned run average in 69 innings pitched, striking out a whopping 152 batters and walking only 10.
Nevaeh Williams, Jr., Montverde Academy
Ole Miss commit compiled an impressive 15-3 record and 0.88 ERA in 95.2 innings pitched, striking out 169 and walking only 19 in guiding the Eagles to a 27-3 record and the Class 2A regional finals.
Tessa Guenette, Sr., Deltona
The East Stroudsburg (Pa.) commit and right-hander compiled a 15-4 record and 1.05 ERA in 107 innings pitched, striking out 105 and walking just 21 in leading the Wolves to a 14-5 record and the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Katherine Sanchez, Soph., East River
A member of the Puerto Rican 18U national teams, she compiled a 12-5 record and 1.47 ERA in 114 innings pitched, striking out 149 and walking only 20 in guiding the Falcons to an 18-8 record and the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Madelynn Prato, Jr., Melbourne Central Catholic
Right-hander compiled an 11-1 record and 1.51 ERA in 69.1 innings pitched, striking out 55 and walking just two in leading the Hustlers to a 20-4 record and the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Rhianna Hudson, Sr., Lake Howell
Florida Tech commit compiled a 10-1 record and 1.60 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched, striking out 134 and walking 51 in guiding the Silver Hawks to a 22-5 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Aubrey Yeary, Sr., Spruce Creek
Embry-Riddle University commit compiled a 9-6 record and 1.63 ERA in 111.2 innings pitched, striking out 179 and walking 63 in leading the Hawks to an 18-6 record and the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Riley Miller, Soph., Astronaut (Titusville)
Compiled a 9-4 record and 1.79 ERA in 94 innings pitched, striking out 128 and walking just 24 in guiding the War Eagles to a 14-7 record and the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.
Mackenzie Duncan, Sr., Horizon
Penn State signee compiled a 13-7 record and 1.83 ERA in 126.1 innings pitched, striking out a whopping 221 batters and walking just 48 in leading the Hawks to a 21-7 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Kierra Carow, Sr., Sebastian River
Compiled a 13-6 record and 1.97 ERA in 121 innings pitched, striking out 143 and walking only 45 in propelling the Sharks to a 17-11 record and the Class 5A regional semifinals.
Tiffany Seamann, Soph., Winter Springs
Compiled a 14-7 record and 2.50 ERA in 128.2 innings pitched, striking out 96 and walking 35 in leading the Bears to a 24-8 record and the Class 5A state championship.
Carson Roden, Jr., Eustis
Compiled a 19-4 record and 2.80 ERA in 142.2 innings pitched, striking out 182 and walking just 60 in powering the Panthers to a 23-5 record and the Class 3A state championship game.
Sarah Espada, Sr., East Ridge
Compiled a 17-1 record and 2.66 ERA in 100 innings pitched, striking out 79 and walking 38 in marching the Knights to a 22-6 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Bella Rosales, Sr., Lake Brantley
Eastern Florida State College commit and right-hander compiled a 14-0 record and 2.91 ERA in 89 innings pitched, striking out 66 and walking 49 in leading the Patriots to a 25-4 record and the Class 7A regional finals.
Ava Millspaugh, Jr., Apopka
Compiled a 12-2 record and 3.07 ERA in 82 innings pitched, striking out 72 and walking 36 in guiding the Blue Darters to a 22-6 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Amanda Cintron, Sr., Cypress Creek
A member of the Puerto Rican national team, she compiled a 12-6 record and 3.04 ERA in 112.2 innings pitched, striking out 143 and walking only 20 in powering the Bears to an 18-6 record and the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Lauren Compton, Jr., Lake Brantley
Georgia Southern commit and right-hander compiled an 11-2 record and 3.24 ERA in 93 innings pitched, striking out 82 and walking 49 for the Patriots.
Dallas Esperas, 7th, Geneva School
Right-hander compiled a 10-0 record and 2.16 ERA in 64.2 innings pitched, striking out 107 and walking only 17 in marching the Knights to a 22-4 record and the Class 1A state championship game.
Bella Ortiz, 8th, Geneva School
Compiled a 10-0 record and 2.14 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched, striking out 95 and walking 35.
Zoie Rogers, Fr., South Lake
Compiled a 13-8 record and 2.95 ERA in 152 innings pitched, striking out 117 and walking 76 in leading the Eagles to a 14-13 record and the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Jenessa Pomales, 7th grade, Deltona Trinity Christian
Right-hander compiled an 11-5 record and 3.38 ERA in 76.2 innings pitched, striking out 79 and walking 40 in guiding the Eagles to a 16-6 record.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
