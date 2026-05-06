Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – May 5, 2026

Central Florida high school softball teams were a big hit last week in district tournaments.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played April 27-May 2, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 20-25, 2026: Seminole OF Ava Hertz.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Alexis Minaberry, 3B, Spruce Creek

Star senior and Florida Southwestern State College commit went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBI to lift the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 10-3, in the Class 7A, District 2 championship game.

Lauren Compton, P, Lake Brantley

Stellar senior went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI, and scattered four hits in five innings pitched to pick up the win and march the Patriots past Apopka, 16-4, for the Class 7A, District 3 championship.

Alina Gallaher, 2B/OF, Hagerty

Talented junior went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBI to power the defending Class 7A state runner-up Huskies past Winter Park for the District 4 title.

Saliah Collazo, C, Boone

Senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Braves past Lake Nona, 12-2, for the Class 7A, District 5 championship.

Addison Felblinger, P/1B/OF, St. Cloud

Senior pitched a complete-game, four-hitter to power the Bulldogs past Harmony, 2-1, in the Class 7A, District 6 title game.

Bailey Page, East Ridge

Senior went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to march the Knights past West Orange, 12-0, for the Class 7A, District 9 championship.

Ashlyn Ruscitti, UTIL, Lake Howell

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to guide the Hawks past Oviedo, 6-5, in the Class 6A, District 5 title game.

Addison Balavender, P, Melbourne

Fantastic freshman struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and one walk in five innings pitched, and went 1-for-2 with three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Viera, 11-0, for the Class 6A, District 7 championship.

Tiffany Seeman, P, Winter Springs

Talented junior went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBI, and pitched four shutout innings to lead the defending Class 5A state champ Bears past East River, 13-0, for the District 6 title.

Bella Tenta, 3B, Bayside

Fantastic freshman went 2-for-4 with a home run, one run scored and three RBI to power the Bears past Sebastian River, 4-2, for the Class 5A, District 13 championship.

Alyssa Checho, P, Seabreeze

Fearless freshman pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout, and went 1-for-3 with one run scored to propel the Sandcrabs past Bishop Moore, 1-0, in the Class 4A, District 6 title game.

Shyla Eppert, OF/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Junior went 3-for-3 with three runs scored to steer the Commodores past Satellite, 13-3, for the Class 4A, District 8 championship.

Carson Roden, P, Eustis

Senior pitched a complete-game, two-hitter, striking out nine, to power the Panthers past The Villages Charter, 2-1, in the Class 3A, District 7 title game.

Riley Miller, RHP/INF, Astronaut

Talented junior pitched a one-hit shutout through five innings, striking out 12, and went 2-for-3 with a home run, one run scored and two RBI to lift the War Eagles past Cocoa, 14-0, in the Class 3A, District 8 championship game.

Luna Taboas, The First Academy (Orlando)

The Georgia commit went 3-for-3 with one RBI to march the Royals past Montverde Academy, 4-1, in the Class 2A, District 7 title game.

Lilly Rollinger, P, Melbourne Central Catholic

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI, and pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, to lead the Hustlers past Space Coast, 7-1, for the Class 2A, District 8 championship.

Riley Winters, UTIL, Foundation Academy

Went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI, and scattered five hits in 4 2/3 innings to power the Lions past Mount Dora Christian, 8-7, in the Class 1A, District 5 title game.

Addison Bono, INF/C, Geneva School

Super seventh-grader went 2-for-2 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Knights past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 14-4, for the Class 1A, District 6 championship.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962