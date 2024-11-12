Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Boys Basketball Class 3A Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Florida Boys Basketball Class 3A Preseason Player of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)
Abaev can create for himself as well as for his teammates as his separation to score on the ball and off the ball has gradually improved each year. The lefty has a smooth shooting stroke, and he can also score on all three levels at the offensive end. On the defensive end of the floor, He is also the true definition of a floor general where he can guard multiple positions at a high level and plays with a huge upside.
Axel Acevedo, McKeel Academy
The 6-6 senior power forward is very adaptive when it comes to finishing with his back-to-the-basket and isn’t afraid when scoring through contact. He has also worked on expanding his range which makes him a versatile threat on the offensive end of the floor.
Shiva Atwal, Lake Highland Prep
Atwal is a pure left-handed shooter who can create and score with separation. On the defensive end, he brings a solid frame and length where he can go get the rebound with just about any of them. He is also considered to be an above-average passer for his size and displays a great IQ when he is out on the floor.
Brandon Bass Jr., Windermere Prep
The 6-5 junior shooting guard is an impressive scorer who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Bass Jr. is one of the few left-handed shooters in the state and has a knack for knocking down tough, contested shots. He also has a knack where he can score off the catch as well as off the bounce.
Ryan Baxley, North Broward Prep
The 5-11 junior point guard is a natural three-level scorer. He also knows how to control the pace and rarely makes a bad decision when he has the basketball in his hands. Defensively, he is very active in the passing lanes where he uses his athleticism to get steals to turn into scores on the other end.
Ethan Bergantino, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
The 6-3 junior combo guard is flashy and plays with energy on both ends of the floor where he can impact the game in a variety of ways. He is super strong when it comes to scoring on the attack while absorbing contact, as well as shooting from beyond the arc.
Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic
The 6-1 senior guard has an emerging IQ where he makes good decisions with the basketball in his hands. He has smooth handles where he can get by the defenses finishing at the rim as well as penetrating and kicking out to open shooters.
Gabe Grimsley, Berkeley Prep
The 6-0 sophomore point guard poises good speed and quickness when he has the basketball in his hands as he is a good decision maker. His ability to beat defenders to finish at the rim says enough about the early growth in his game where he is continuing to get better.
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter
The 6-8 senior power forward is dangerous around the rim on the offensive end where he can catch lobs as well as finish put backs off misses. His mid-range shot has continued to improve as he is starting to expand his versatility into becoming a multi-level scorer. On the defensive end, he does a good job at challenging shots around the rim using his length and size to an advantage.
Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot
The 6-7 senior combo guard shows a ton of nice flashes in his game whether it’s his 3-point shooting or playmaking without the ball in his hands. Leslie can also get to the front of the rim where he is unafraid when it comes to finishing with contact. On the defensive end, Leslie can guard whether it’s on or off the ball displaying great footwork where he improves his strength and athleticism.
Darius Livingston, Discovery
The 6-1 senior point guard and Robert Morris commit is the definition of a score-first point guard who can get buckets across all three levels. Livingston is a quick decision-maker, and he can make strong, crisp passes while on the move.