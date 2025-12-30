Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 30, 2025
Central Florida boys’ basketball teams continue to light up the scoreboard this holiday season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 21-27, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 15-20: International Community PG/SG Paxton Boaz.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Jan. 4. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Bishop Wenze, W, Olympia
The 6-foot-7 junior exploded for 23 points to lead the Titans past Fairdale (Ky.), 84-65, in The Classic at Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tenn.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
Senior erupted for 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added five assists to guide the Eagles past Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), 74-70, in overtime in the Jordan Classic Achievement First event.
Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
The senior poured in 27 points and had seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the Eagles past Whitefield Academy (Ga.), 61-44.
Shiva Atwal, SG/PF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-5 senior recorded 21 points and five rebounds to march the Highlanders past Peachtree Ridge (Ga.), 64-48.
Jakai Hardy, SG/PG, Evans
Super sophomore scored 18 points to lead the Trojans past Tampa Sickles, 72-67, in overtime in the Flagler Palm Coast Bulldog Classic.
James Nowells, SG, Olympia
Junior pumped in 32 points, including six 3-pointers, to march the Titans past Victory Christian, 71-56, in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers.
Angelo Moton, G/W, Leesburg
The 6-6 senior exploded for 37 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to lead the Yellow Jackets past Ocala Trinity Catholic, 69-56.
Kyle Blair, PF, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior had 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a close 50-49 loss to Marist (Atlanta).
Isaac Manlove, G, City of Life Christian
The senior recorded 18 points, including four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and three steals to march the Warriors past Steinbrenner (Lutz), 74-73.
Jayden Strader, F, Orlando Christian Prep
The 6-7 sophomore had 23 points and six rebounds in a 57-53 loss to Palo Verde (Las Vegas) in the Tarkanian Classic Tourney in Las Vegas.
Jordan Mason, PG, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior recorded 23 points, three rebounds and five assists to lead the Kowboys past East Bay, 81-44.
Josh Mercado, SF/PF, Foundation Academy
Senior had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists to power the Lions past Steinbrenner, 72-63.
Kade Manley, PG/SG, Mainland
Talented junior exploded for 25 points, including five 3-pointers, five rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Buccaneers past Jensen Beach, 79-59.
