Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Girls Basketball Junior Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with the freshman class and finishing with the seniors. Voting will end on Monday, November 25 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek
The 6-1 small forward plays with great length on the defensive end where she can turn it into offense forcing steals that lead to fastbreak layups on the other end. She also has an efficient shot where she can score on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Expect Beyer to have a breakout season this year.
Paisley Binswanger, Sarasota
The 5-8 combo guard is crafty in the way she uses ball screens to create separation from her defender both in the mid-range and beyond the arc. She can also space the floor and play off-ball using her quick release to create problems for the defense.
Zoe Corjay, Horizon
The 5-6 point guard is an all-around playmaker who likes to get to the rim and score the basketball and can also fill it up on the outside. She is also an all-around defender who can guard all three levels with her athleticism and ability to be aggressive in the passing lanes.
Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John’s)
The 5-8 point guard excels on the defensive end with her smothering on-ball defense. The young guard is also a playmaking guard who gets the ball to her wings and can also pass to the bigs down low. When needed to score, Cremen can take it to another level.
Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola)
The 6-3 power forward has a dominant inside-out game on the offensive end where she can score off the catch or bounce. On the defensive end, she brings an overwhelming presence with her ability to challenge and block shots using his size and frame. Francis holds offers from North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and others.
Jasleen Green, American Heritage Plantation
Coming off a state championship season as a sophomore, where she averaged 17.2 points per game, and following a freshman year, she averaged 21.2 points per game, with multiple Power 4 Division 1 offers.
Kennedy Loux, Providence
The 5-10 combo guard has a lot of ball-handling responsibility and does a good job of running the offense and getting the ball to her scorers on the inside and offense. Loux averaged 7.7 points and 6.1 assists per game as a sophomore last season.
Kailani Merrell, Spruce Creek
The 6-0 combo guard has an all-around offensive game and does a good job of keeping a defender on their toes. She is a threat to drive to the rim and can score going left or right. Merrell can also shoot the three-ball at a high clip.
Liliana Rosario, Trinity Catholic
The 6-0 power forward has soft hands, good footwork, and a desire to be great in the paint. She does a good job of scoring on the block and holding it down on the boards. During her sophomore season, Rosario averaged 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while at Westminster Academy.
Taylor Viotto, Barron Collier
The 5-10 shooting guard transferred to Barron Collier after spending her first two high school seasons in Michigan. On the offensive end, Viotto has nice form, handles the ball well, and is a smooth and high-IQ basketball player.