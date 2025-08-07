Class of 2026 Center Chamiah Francis Reveals Top 7 schools
One of the most coveted high school girls basketball prospects in the country is one step closer to announcing her college commitment.
On Wednesday, 6-foot-3 senior center Chamiah Francis, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida, has trimmed her top schools to seven, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.
Francis will choose between Alabama, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, and Ole Miss. Francis is rated as the No. 26 player in the nation, No. 3-ranked center, and the No. 2 overall ranked player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Francis spoke with On3's Talia Goodman back in February about her seven finalists
Alabama: “What stood out to me is that they’re so family-oriented, and so I guess, invested in who they’re recruiting, so they keep up with you. They talk to you just about every day. I like that and then just like how family oriented the team was when I actually took the visit. They actually care about the well being of the players. Their academics are also pretty solid.”
Duke: Coach (Tia) is always checking in on me and Coach (Kara), too. I like their academics, for one, because even if you do get to the next level, you’ll have something to do after just from that degree from Duke. I like that about them, the prestigious aspect, and I know they’re a program trying to grow, and I feel like they’re headed towards the right path.”
Florida State: “I love the enthusiasm that the coaches carry with them every day, whether they’re feeling good or down. I like that they put their faith in their players. They play everyone and their school spirit is high, so I like that.”
LSU: “I really like the fact that they have a place for me in all aspects of the game. They have the NIL, the big platform, and the coaches, especially for bigs. They are known for developing bigs and getting them to the league. I really like that about LSU. That really drew me towards them. I just love Louisiana, because, first off, my dad’s people are from there, anyways. I love the culture there.”
Miami: Coach (Cullop) is a great coach. She’s similar to my AAU coach, so I like that. Coach (Anthony) used to coach with the Miami Suns, so he’s pretty familiar with them. I just like how they play.”
North Carolina: “I like the fact that they’re a Jordan School for one. They get very solid bigs and I really love Coach (Joanne). She’s just a sweet lady, and the head coach, too. They’re all just a nice staff.”
Ole Miss: “What drew me towards Ole Miss was their pride in defense. I turned the TV on, and Ole Miss was on, and I couldn’t turn it off. It was hype. It was good. It was just nice to see at least one college that’s interested in me, taking a lot of pride in defense, and they just want to go, go, go, push the gas. They kind of play similar to my high school, and I like the coaches."
Francis Averaged A Double-Double During Her Junior Season at Booker T. Washington
During the 2024-2025 season, Francis averaged 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Wildcats. She recorded 10 double-doubles in 20 games played while shooting 47% from the field.
