Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (11/27/2024)
Central Florida high school boys basketball teams hit the hardwood last week and more than a few players scored impressive performances.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes played Nov. 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep
Junior dropped in a game-high 17 points and added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the state power Warriors to a 64-63 win against upset-minded Legacy Charter.
Alex Nichols, PG/G, Foundation Academy
Sophomore recorded 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to power the Lions past Lake Mary, 58-52, in overtime.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
Talented junior scored 18 points and made four steals to march the Highlanders past Altamonte Christian, 63-41.
Royce Anderson, G, West Orange
Senior pumped in 16 points to guide the Warriors past South Lake, 46-41.
Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony
Senior poured in 16 points to lead the Longhorns past Faith Christian, 48-35.
Tasir Best, F, Liberty
Senior notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds and added three assists to power the Chargers past Tohopekaliga, 69-59, in an Osceola County showdown.
Brandon Bass Jr., SG, Windermere Prep
Talented 6-foot-5 junior poured in 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals to lead the Lakers past Bishop Moore, 71-67.
Asa Kohn, UT, Hagerty
The talented 6-4 junior scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and made four assists to lead the Huskies past Melbourne, 50-43.
Jack Kaley, SG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Senior pumped in 23 points to guide the Eagles past Astronaut, 87-59.
Ethan Priest, F, Mount Dora Christian
The 6-5 senior scored 15 points and had three rebounds and four steals to lead the Bulldogs past Real Life Christian, 82-44.
Aiden Stillman, C/PF, Trinity Prep
Senior recorded 18 points and nine rebounds to march the Saints past Orangewood Christian, 57-51.
Isaiah Pina, SF/G, South Lake
Talented 6-6 junior scored 22 points and had 14 rebounds for a double-double and added three assist and three steals to lead the Eagles past Ridge Community, 60-45.
Seven Simmons, PG/SG Mainland
Star senior recorded 18 points, three rebounds and three steals to guide the Buccaneers past Deltona, 85-63.
Kadin Pierce-Flores, PG, Pine Ridge
Fantastic freshman pumped in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made six assists and six steals to lead the Panthers past Crescent City, 66-58.
C Oakley, W/F, Rockledge
The 6-3 junior scored 20 points, snagged nine rebounds, and dished out two assists to march the Raider past Satellite, 48-42.
Zylin Johnson, PG, Merritt Island
Senior recorded 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals to guide the Mustangs past Cocoa Beach, 61-55.
Quentin Hardin, G/W, Eau Gallie
Senior pumped in 21 points, and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Commodores past Space Coast (Cocoa), 60-36.
Beau Couture, G/W/C, West Shore
The 6-4 senior notched 21 points, including three 3-pointers, three rebounds and three assists to power the Wildcats past Heritage, 63-44.
AJ Smith, SG, Sebastian River
Senior recorded 16 points, two rebounds and two steals to guide the Sharks past St. Edward’s, 57-41.
Gary Anderson, UT, St. Edward’s
Senior recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, five steals and four blocks to power the Pirates past The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach), 72-56.