Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2025?

Congratulations to Rockledge High catcher/shortstop Jonathan Matos for being voted Central Florida Hitter of the Year, and Orlando Christian Prep’s Carter Reis for being voted Central Florida High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
Jonathan Matos, C/SS, Rockledge
The Space Coast’s top hitter batted .551 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 runs scored and 24 RBI. A senior, he led the Raiders to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals. He has committed to Northwest Florida State.
Maddux Bultema, P/OF, Lake Minneola
Lake County’s top hitter batted .490 with 11 doubles, two triples, one home run, 23 runs scored and 28 RBI. The junior led the Hawks to a 23-10 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Remo Indomenico, OF, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior enjoyed a spectacular season, batting .480 with 13 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 49 runs scored and 44 RBI for the Royals, who went 30-4 and won the Class 2A state championship. He will play for Oklahoma State next season.
Aiden Stillman, UTIL, Trinity Prep
The 6-foot-3 senior batted .479 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 27 runs scored and 18 RBI for the Saints, who compiled a 13-7 record.
Carter Reis, P, Orlando Christian Prep
Orange County star compiled a 0.61 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched. He went 5-1, striking out 81 and walking only 22.
Aiden Smarrito, P, Winter Springs
Senior compiled a 0.70 ERA in 60.1 innings pitched. He went 4-1, striking out 56 and walking only six.
Sebastian Dimitroff, P, Vero Beach
Star junior right-hander compiled a 0.85 ERA and 10-0 record in 66 innings pitched, striking out 97 and walking just 24, to lead the Indians to a 27-4 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Garrett Grant, P, Spruce Creek
Stellar senior recorded a 0.93 ERA and 13-0 record in 75.2 innings pitched. He struck out 96 and walked only nine to lead the Hawks to a 30-4 record and the Class 7A regional finals.
Noah Adkins, P, Hagerty
Super sophomore compiled a 0.95 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched. He went 9-0, striking out 86 and walking only 29, to power the Huskies to a 29-7-1 record and the Class 7A state semifinals.
Kyle Hopper, P, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior went 9-1 with a 1.90 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched, striking out 74 and walking only 11, to march the Royals to a 30-4 record and the Class 2A state championship.
