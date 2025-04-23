High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (4/23/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 9 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Hannah Leech of Eau Gallie throws out a Bayside player in a 2024 game. Last week, she went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 13-3, in six innings.
Hannah Leech of Eau Gallie throws out a Bayside player in a 2024 game. Last week, she went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 13-3, in six innings.

Central Florida high school softball teams continue to shine on the diamond as the 2025 regular season enters its final week.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 14-19, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 7-12, 2025: Lake Brantley OF Auriana Turner

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy

Talented junior struck out 17 and walked only one, while scattering five hits, to pick up the complete game win and lead the Eagles to a 7-1 victory against Foundation Academy.

Tessa Olofson, UTIL, Windermere High

Went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Wolverines past Lake Minneola, 8-5.

Taylor Smith, C/OF/1B, Apopka

Junior went 2-for-2 with a double, home run, one run scored and one RBI to speed the Blue Darters past Bishop Moore, 17-0, in three innings.

Rylin Sprague, 1B, Lake Brantley

Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with two RBI to march the Patriots past Horizon, 7-6, in 10 innings in a battle of state powers.

Rylin Sprague - Lake Brantley High School
Lake Brantley sophomore Rylin Sprague bats cleanup and is tied for the team lead with five home runs and has 13 total extra-base hits. She also is two RBI away from breaking the program's single-season record. / Sydney Jones

Aubrey Yeary, P, Spruce Creek

Senior struck out 11 in seven innings to pick up the complete game win to lead the Hawks past Deltona, 9-2, in a Volusia County showdown.

Briana Lohr, UTIL, Dr. Phillips

Junior went 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBI to guide the Panthers past Celebration, 21-6.

Carson Roden, P, Eustis

Junior struck out eight and allowed only two hits in six innings to power the Panthers past South Sumter, 10-1.

Hannah Leech, SS/2B/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Junior went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 13-3, in six innings.

Peyton West, 3B, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Hustlers past Merritt Island, 5-4, in eight innings.

Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River

Star senior went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI, and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win to propel the Sharks past rival, Vero Beach, 13-11, in eight innings.

Published
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

