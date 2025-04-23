Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (4/23/2025)
Central Florida high school softball teams continue to shine on the diamond as the 2025 regular season enters its final week.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 14-19, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 7-12, 2025: Lake Brantley OF Auriana Turner
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy
Talented junior struck out 17 and walked only one, while scattering five hits, to pick up the complete game win and lead the Eagles to a 7-1 victory against Foundation Academy.
Tessa Olofson, UTIL, Windermere High
Went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Wolverines past Lake Minneola, 8-5.
Taylor Smith, C/OF/1B, Apopka
Junior went 2-for-2 with a double, home run, one run scored and one RBI to speed the Blue Darters past Bishop Moore, 17-0, in three innings.
Rylin Sprague, 1B, Lake Brantley
Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with two RBI to march the Patriots past Horizon, 7-6, in 10 innings in a battle of state powers.
Aubrey Yeary, P, Spruce Creek
Senior struck out 11 in seven innings to pick up the complete game win to lead the Hawks past Deltona, 9-2, in a Volusia County showdown.
Briana Lohr, UTIL, Dr. Phillips
Junior went 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBI to guide the Panthers past Celebration, 21-6.
Carson Roden, P, Eustis
Junior struck out eight and allowed only two hits in six innings to power the Panthers past South Sumter, 10-1.
Hannah Leech, SS/2B/UTIL, Eau Gallie
Junior went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 13-3, in six innings.
Peyton West, 3B, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Hustlers past Merritt Island, 5-4, in eight innings.
Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River
Star senior went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI, and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win to propel the Sharks past rival, Vero Beach, 13-11, in eight innings.
