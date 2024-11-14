Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 3A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Thursday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Weedlens Beauvil, Discovery
The 6th year head coach looks to lead his team to their first district title since 2022.
James Collins, Andrew Jackson
Collins enters his 15th season as the head coach at Andrew Jackson. Collins led the Tigers to a 26-4 record last season, finishing as the state runner-up. He was also a state runner-up in 2022 where they lost to Calvary Christian Academy in the title game.
Ben Fratrik, Lake Highland Prep
Fratrik enters his 7th season at Lake Highland Prep, where the Highlanders are coming off a 24-4 season last year. The Highlanders will be led this season by 6-4 junior guard Michael Madueme and 6-5 junior combo guard Shiva Atwal.
Brian Hoff, Windermere Prep
Hoff enters his 7th season at Windermere Prep, where he has led the Lakers to the State Championship game in each of the last two seasons. Leading the team this season will be 6-5 junior shooting guard Brandon Bass Jr, 6-6 senior forward Malachi Martis, and 6-2 senior point guard Samuel Shoptaw.
Renaldo Garcia, Berkeley Prep
Garcia enters his 8th season at Berkeley Prep, where he is coming off his first Final Four appearance with the Buccaneers. He has now led two schools to a Final Four as he led Sickles previously to two state championships (2010 and 2017).
RJ Jones, Gateway Charter
Jones is entering his 6th Season at Gateway Charter where he helped lead the Griffins to their first district title in school history last season. Leading the team this season will be 6-8 senior power forward Patrick Johnson, 6-4 senior combo guard Myles Jones, 6-1 senior guard Trey Fogle, and 6-1 senior guard Giordan Easley (Transfer from Cypress Lake)
Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter
McDowell has led The Buffalo to the Final Four in each of the last two years. The Buffalo has once again re-loaded their schedule as they’ll play in the Buckshot Classic, Battle in the Peach, Battle at The Villages, Sun Bash Tampa, Wally Keller Classic, and Iverson Roundball Classic.
Chip Stroud, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Stroud enters his 11th season as the head coach at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. He has a youth movement this season as he graduates just three seniors this season, which includes the dynamic 3-point shooting threat between Will Moore and Mitchell Flakus.
Charlie Ward, Florida State University High
Ward enters his 7th season as the head coach at Florida State University High School where he looks to lead the Seminoles to their second state championship in the last four seasons.
Casey Wohlleb, North Broward Prep
Wohlleb enters his 10th season at North Broward Prep where they’re coming off a 24-8 season last year reaching the state semifinal before falling to Gibbs (St. Petersburg) in a triple-overtime thriller. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 junior guard Ryan Baxley, 6-5 freshman forward Luigi Borio, 6-5 junior wing Samuel Cano, and 6-2 junior combo guard Jayden Smith.