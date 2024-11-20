Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 2A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
George Adams, Somerset Prep
Adams guided Somerset Prep to a 20-8 season and an appearance in the Class 3A regional finals in 2023-2024. He was also named the Broward County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Adam Broomhower, Trinity Catholic
Broomhower is in his second season as the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Trinity Catholic High School. Bromhower led the Celtics to a 17-10 record in his first year.
Gigi Bistrow, Providence
Bistrow has recorded over 500 wins in her illustrious coaching career, as well as leading the Stallions to the Final Four in each of the last two seasons.
Joe Cooper, Bell Creek Academy
Cooper became the new Head Girls Basketball Coach at Bell Creek Academy in July after spending the previous eight seasons at Seffner Christian.
Erin Knight, Tampa Prep
Knight enters her 9th season as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Tampa Prep. Knight has won 15+ games in two of the last three seasons for the Terrapins.
Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day
Swaby enters his 18th season at Miami Country Day where he has led the Lady Spartans to eight state championships in his first 17 seasons.
Jamie Turner, Seffner Christian Academy
Turner enters his first season as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Seffner Christian.
Shannon Wallhoff, Westminster Academy
Wallhoff has had a ton of success in her coaching career in South Florida, where she led the Lady Lions to a State Championship in 2023, the school’s first title in 32 years.
Tracy Wolfe, Oxbridge Academy
Wolfe looks to lead the ThunderWolves to their first state title since 2019.