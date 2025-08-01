King's Academy (Florida) Girls Basketball Coach Chris Race Resigns After 6 Seasons
With just days away from the beginning of a new school year, King's Academy (West Palm Beach, Florida) will have a new girls' basketball coach heading into the 2025-2026 season.
Chris Race, 46, announced he has resigned from his head coaching position. He told High School on SI Florida on Thursday evening, after six seasons where he led the Lady Lions to four consecutive regional final appearances, four district championships, and two regional championships.
Race finished with a 123-41 record and a (.750) winning percentage during his six seasons at the helm, including four of those six years winning 20+ games.
Before coming over to King's Academy, Race was an assistant coach at Oxbridge Academy under Terry Primm as well as having previous coaching stops in the Grassroots Circuit where he coached the Boca Thunder, Miami Suns, and Florida Fastbreak.
Race is a native of Aurora, Illinois, where he played his high school basketball career at West High School in Joliet, Illinois, before moving on to playing collegiate basketball at Illinois Central College from 1994 to 1996, before finishing his collegiate basketball career at Palm Beach Atlantic University from 1996 to 1998.
In 2022, Race was named the Sun Sentinel Small Schools Coach of the Year following a 24-6 record and reached the Final Four for the first time in the program's history. The following season, Race was named the Coach of the Year by the Palm Beach Post where the Lions finished with a 23-5 record and made an appearance in the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
