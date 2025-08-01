High School

King's Academy (Florida) Girls Basketball Coach Chris Race Resigns After 6 Seasons

Race led the Lady Lions to two Final Four appearances in 2022 and 2023, and four consecutive regional finals during his six-year tenure

Ross Van De Griek

King's Academy Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Race stepping down after six seasons
King's Academy Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Race stepping down after six seasons / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With just days away from the beginning of a new school year, King's Academy (West Palm Beach, Florida) will have a new girls' basketball coach heading into the 2025-2026 season.

Chris Race, 46, announced he has resigned from his head coaching position. He told High School on SI Florida on Thursday evening, after six seasons where he led the Lady Lions to four consecutive regional final appearances, four district championships, and two regional championships.

Race finished with a 123-41 record and a (.750) winning percentage during his six seasons at the helm, including four of those six years winning 20+ games.

Before coming over to King's Academy, Race was an assistant coach at Oxbridge Academy under Terry Primm as well as having previous coaching stops in the Grassroots Circuit where he coached the Boca Thunder, Miami Suns, and Florida Fastbreak.

Race is a native of Aurora, Illinois, where he played his high school basketball career at West High School in Joliet, Illinois, before moving on to playing collegiate basketball at Illinois Central College from 1994 to 1996, before finishing his collegiate basketball career at Palm Beach Atlantic University from 1996 to 1998.

In 2022, Race was named the Sun Sentinel Small Schools Coach of the Year following a 24-6 record and reached the Final Four for the first time in the program's history. The following season, Race was named the Coach of the Year by the Palm Beach Post where the Lions finished with a 23-5 record and made an appearance in the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls' basketball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

feed

Published |Modified
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida