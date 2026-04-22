Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 22, 2026

With everyone gearing up for the playoffs, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding athletes from last week's action.

The Chiles Timberwolves keep rolling along as they have three individuals up as nominations for this week's player of the week.

Meanwhile, the other nominees put together some outstanding performances especially from the plate. Some of the nominees this week were also virtually unhittable from the circle as they made life tough for the opposition.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Mia Hemenway, Chiles

In the 12-2 win over Holmes County, Hemenway finished with one home run with four RBIs and scored two runs. In the win over Florida High which was also a 12-2 victory, she hit one double and scored once.

Benny Powell, Chiles

In the win over Florida High, Powell went yard twice with two home runs. She also tallied two hits, one double, one RBI and one run scored over Holmes County.

Anna Kate Barber, Chiles

Barber is the third Timberwolf who had a stellar week from the plate last week. She tallied three hits, one home run, three RBIs and scored three runs. She also went 2-0 on the week from the circle. Barber pitched nine combined innings allowing seven total hits, zero earned runs to go along with her 14 strikeouts.

Alden Bass, Madison County

In the 3-0 win over St. Paul John II, Bass pitched a complete game allowing two hits and one walk with 14 strikeouts.

Cylie Long, Wakulla

In the two wins over IMG Academy, Long combined to finish with two home runs, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Kamryn Pierce, Pace

In the 8-2 win over Gulf Shores, Pierce was 3/3 with one home run, one double, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Zoey Kreinus, South Walton

In the 20-5 win over Holmes County, Kreinus went 4/4 with two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and two runs scored.

Addison Mallon, North Bay Haven Academy

In the 10-2 win over South Walton, Mallon tallied four hits, one double, three RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also earned the win in seven innings of work allowing five hits and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts.

Lauren Davis, Liberty County

In the two wins over Chipley and Lincoln combined, Davis totaled five hits, two home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs and three runs scored.

Laela Kern, Arnold

In three games last week, Kern was a tough out from the plate. She finished with nine total hits, two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.