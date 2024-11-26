Vote: Who is the Heartlands Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Heartlands area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Heartlands Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Kenneth Cotton, Bartow
Cotton is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through the first two games this season.
Eric Dailey, Discovery
Dailey scored 18 points in their season-opening win over McKeel Academy back on November 19.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic
Darner finished with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in an 85-54 win over Kathleen on November 19.
Eddy Hyppolite Jr, Haines City
The 6-2 senior combo guard finished with a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals) in a 68-53 win over McKeel Academy on November 21.
Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic
The 6-4 freshman guard is averaging 16.0 points per game through the first two games this season.
Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic
Lane is averaging a team-high seven assists per game through the first two games of the season.
Derwyn Link, Bartow
Link is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game through the first two games this season.
Darius Livingston, Discovery
Livingston scored a game-high 33 points in a 102-46 season-opening rout of McKeel Academy back on November 19.
James Ratteree, Bartow
Ratteree is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy
Wilson finished with 36 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 9-of-13 from behind the arc in their season-opening win over Vanguard (Lake Wales).