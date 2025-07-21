North Tampa Christian Basketball Gets Another Elite Transfer

High School

Ethan Knox helped lead Santa Fe Catholic to its first Final Four appearance in 54 years last season as a freshman

2028 6-foot-4 guard Ethan Knox transfers from Santa Fe Catholic to North Tampa Christian for his sophomore season
The high school basketball transfer portal continues to churn across the Florida, with the latest being 6-foot-4 rising sophomore shooting guard Ethan Knox leaving Santa Fe Catholic and heading to North Tampa Christian Academy for his upcoming sophomore season. The news was first reported by Polk Hoops.

Knox helped lead Santa Fe Catholic to their first state semifinal appearance in 54 years, as well as the program's first state championship game appearance since 1964, during the 2024-2025 season.

During his freshman season, Knox averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 assists per game in 32 games played for the Hawks. Santa Fe Catholic finished the 2024-2025 season with a 23-9 record.

During the Grassroots season, Knox played for JET Academy on the EYBL circuit, where he shot nearly 50% from the field this year.

North Tampa Christian is coming off a 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 24-7 record and reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history before falling in a four-overtime thriller against Victory Christian Academy.

The Titans will have a different lineup on the floor for the upcoming season, where it is expected to feature sophomore guard Vuk Jankovic, sophomore wing Arhan Ramachandran, sophomore combo guard Caden Gildon, and sophomore point guard Dallas Oliver.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

