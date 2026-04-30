Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 30, 2026

With the playoffs in full swing this week, it is not too late to take a look at some of the standout players from the final week of the regular season from last week.

Our nominees went above and beyond what was asked of them as they did everything they could to help see their team to victory. The players nominated this week displayed tremendous skill from the plate and the mound which they have done so throughout the season.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the Northeast Florida high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Rebekah Harmer, Harvest Community

In the 20-4 win over Parker, Harmer was 4/5 with one home run, one double, four RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored. She also pitched four innings allowing three hits, one earned run and struck out six batters.

Carmen Overstreet, Yulee

In the 13-4 win over Fleming Island, Overstreet finished with one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Caitlyn Boshell, Bishop Snyder

In three appearances from the circle last week, Boshell went 1-1 with 16 total innings pitched. She allowed 13 total hits, seven earned runs, five walks with 24 strikeouts.

Morgan Brown, Atlantic Coast

In the 4-0 win over Ridgeview, Brown pitched a complete game allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Madden Lutze, Bolles

Lutze went 3/4 with one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the 7-0 win over Mandarin. She also pitched a complete game, no-hitter with three walks allowed and 18 strikeouts. Lutze followed that up with another no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the 8-1 win over Menendez.

Hannah Jones, Tocoi Creek

Jones went 2-0 in the wins over Bartram Trail and Sandalwood with 11 combined innings pitched. She allowed five total hits and zero earned runs with 22 strikeouts.

Kaitlyn Robbins, Creekside

In the 9-2 win over Bishop Snyder, Robbins went yard twice with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Sarah Wisniewski, Atlantic Coast

In the 14-3 win over Bishop Kenny, Wisniewski finished with three hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Ashleigh McDaniels, Parker

In the 17-2 win over Westside, McDaniels finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.

Kassidy Edwards, Paxon School For Advanced Studies

In the 11-0 win over First Coast, Edwards earned the win with nine strikeouts in a perfect game in four innings of work. She also recorded two hits, one double and one run scored.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.