Vote: Who is the Palm Bay County High School Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 23, 2025
With another week of the high school football season completed in Palm Beach County, Florida, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding football players from last week's action.
These nominees include quarterbacks, running backs and a handful of defensive players who were causing havoc all game long. These nominees went above and beyond as they willed their respective teams to victory. You can expect these nominees to continue their excellent form as the season goes on as well.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the Palm Beach County high school football player of the week.
Send player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on September 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Xavier Mitchell, Pahokee
In the 41-21 win over Palm Beach Gardens, Mitchell had an outstanding game in the win. He was 10/16 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Cornelius Terry, Inlet Grove
Terry rushed for 158 yards with a long of 53 yards on six carries in the 25-12 win over Somerset Academy.
RJ Hickox, Inlet Grove
While Terry was tearing it up on the ground, Hickox found immense success in the passing game. He was 11/16 for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Rasheed Lamar, Seminole Ridge
In the 35-14 win over Santaluces, Lamar rushed for 134 yards with a long of 55 yards and one touchdown on just 10 carries.
Bernard Blanks, Boynton Beach
Blanks was everyone on defense for the Tigers in their 14-13 win over Park Vista. He finished with nine solo tackles, 11 total tackles and .5 sack in the win.
Jaeden Phillips, Spanish River
In the 42-0 win over Wellington, Phillips was 9/17 for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per completion, and his longest completion went for 65 yards.
Zachary Stelus, Spanish River
Stelus has been a problem in the backfield for opposing offenses all season long, and that continued last week. He finished with four solo tackles, six total tackles and four tackles for a loss. He also tallied one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.
Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton
Mallory was electric running the football in the Bulls' 50-6 win over Treasure Coast. He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in the win. He averaged nearly 30 yards per rush, and his longest rush went for 70 yards.
Drew Loeb, Olympic Heights
Loeb had no problem getting to the quarterback in the 36-12 win over Somerset Academy Key. He finished with six solo tackles, seven total tackles, five tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Adon Elmon, Boca Raton
In the 28-12 win over Forest Hill, Elmon rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries in the win.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.