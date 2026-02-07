New Jersey Football Roots Shine With Three Former High School Standouts Coaching in Super Bowl LX
When Super Bowl LX kicks off in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday there will be three assistant coaches who played their high school ball in New Jersey on the sidelines in Seattle defensive line coach Justin Hinds, Seattle outside linebackers coach Chris Partridge, and New England defensive assistant Vinny DePalma.
Justin Hinds at Woodbridge High School (Class of 2005)
Justin Hinds played defensive line for the Woodbridge Barrons in Middlesex County. As a senior captain in 2004, he started at nose guard and defensive end while also captaining the basketball team. In eight games that season, Hinds recorded 41 total tackles (25 solo), one sack, and one fumble recovery, ranking 32nd in the Greater Middlesex Conference (GMC) Red division for total tackles.
Hinds earned third-team All-Area honors as a defensive lineman. At 6-0, 265 pounds, Hinds anchored the defensive line with leverage and technique rather than overwhelming size. The Barrons competed in a tough Greater Middlesex Conference schedule but did not advance to state playoffs during his tenure. Hinds later played four years at Rowan University, earning All-NJAC honors as a defensive lineman.
Chris Partridge at Paramus Catholic High School (Class of 1998)
Chris Partridge played for the Paramus Catholic Paladins in the late 1990s. As a member of the Class of 1998, he contributed to the team's run to the NJSIAA Non-Public Group 4 state championship in 1997. During Partridge’s scholastic career, the Paladins defeated a host of strong North Jersey opponents, including Don Bosco Prep. Partridge, a Hackensack native later returned to Paramus Catholic as head coach from 2010 to 2014, building on the foundation he experienced as a player. Following his high school graduation, Partridge went on to star at linebacker for Lafayette College.
Prior to his stint with the Seahawks, Partridge was an assistant coach for Michigan from 2016 to 2020 and the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2022. During his collegiate coaching career, Partridge mentored more than 30 Division I football players during that time, as well as various All-American players including Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers.
Vinny DePalma at DePaul Catholic High School (Class of 2018)
Vinny DePalma was a standout inside linebacker and fullback for the DePaul Catholic Spartans in Wayne. In his junior season (2016), he led the state of New Jersey with 194 tackles, adding 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He also contributed on offense with 245 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition 178 receiving yards.
As a senior captain in 2017, DePalma recorded 119 tackles (17 for loss), six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He helped DePaul Catholic win the NJSIAA Non-Public Group 3 state championship, including a strong performance in the title game. DePalma earned nj.com First-Team All-State honors on defense and was ranked as New Jersey's top inside linebacker by ESPN. His versatility and tackle totals made him one of the most productive defenders in state history, with 449 career tackles. DePalma went on to play at Boston College where he earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in 2023.