Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 16, 2025
South Florida high school football players ran up some impressive numbers during Week 4 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Sept. 11-13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 4-6: St. Thomas Aquinas K Johnny DiSalvatore.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Zac Katz, QB, True North Classical Academy
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior completed 15 of 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 22 yards to lead the Titans past previously unbeaten Archbishop McCarthy, 31-6.
Ace Taylor, RB/SB/KR, Cooper City
Senior had a huge day for the Cowboys, rushing 13 times for 118 yards and two TDs, catching a 40-yard TD pass and returning two kickoffs for 65 yards in a 42-26 win against Hollywood Hills.
Mason Mallory, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior transfer from West Boca Raton continues to shine, completing 9 of 13 passes for 195 yards and three TDs and rushing two times for 18 yards in a 45-6 victory against Western.
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern
The talented sophomore completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three TDs and rushed two times for 44 yards and one score to power the Bulls past Miami Norland, 49-21.
Jamar Denson, WR, American Heritage Plantation
Senior caught five passes for 148 yards and two TDs in a close 24-17 loss to Edna Karr (New Orleans).
Kymani Morales, LB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior (6-2, 215) made 10 tackles, including four solo and three for loss, and three sacks in a loss to Edna Karr.
Travis Gamble, Jr., RB, Miami Southridge
Ran six times for 68 yards and three TDs to march the Spartans past Hialeah, 37-0.
Shawn James, WR/RB, Miami Columbus
Senior ran 15 times for 231 yards and two TDs in a 24-21 loss to Miami Palmetto.
Florentino Lopez, QB, Monarch (Coconut Creek)
Senior (6-3, 220) turned in a spectacular performance against Sanford Seminole, completing 23 of 32 passes for 359 yards and three TDs and rushing 12 times for 129 yards and another score to march the Knights to a 34-20 victory.
Anthony Vera, QB, Miami Westminster Christian
Star sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 263 yards and four TDs and rushed six times for 76 yards and another score to lead the Warriors past Pine Crest, 35-7.
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
Bell did not actually play this past week. In fact, he announced that his season and incredible high school career has ended due to injury. This nomination is a final tip of the hat to one of the all-time South Florida talents who will next showcase his skills at Texas University.
