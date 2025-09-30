Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 30, 2025
South Florida high school football players turned in some highlight-reel performances in Week 6 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 18 athletes for games played Sept. 25-27, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 18-20: Miami Westminster Christian OLB Daniel Fernandez, Jr.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Leon Strawder, QB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior transfer from Miami Northwestern passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to march the Patriots past Plantation, 28-13.
Jeremiah Alexandre, RB/CB, Archbishop McCarthy
Senior returned a kickoff 97 yards for a TD and ran seven times for 30 yards to help guide the Mavericks past Miami Norland, 21-14.
Kevin Peeples, DB, Miami Norland
Junior recorded a 23-yard scoop-and-score in a close 21-14 loss to Archbishop McCarthy.
Russell Britton, QB, Carol City
Star sophomore scored the game-winning touchdown on a 15-yard TD run with less than a minute left to lift the Chiefs past Monsignor Pace, 22-21.
Malik Leonard, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Fantastic freshman completed 26 of 30 passes for 435 yards and five TDs and rushed two times for 13 yards to power the Lions past Western, 56-0.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
The talented junior completed 13 of 20 passes for 319 yards and three TDs, and ran four times for 85 yards and a score to march the Spartans past Homestead, 59-13.
William Favors, CB/FS, Miami Southridge
Senior made five tackles, including four solo, and one sack, and returned a fumble for a TD to lead the Spartans past Homestead.
Darryl Bell III, SS/WR, Miami Goleman
Senior ran three times for 71 yards and one TD, and caught two passes for 70 yards and another score to propel the Gators past Cypress Bay, 35-3.
Jahnard Young, RB, Piper
Junior rushed 13 times for 124 yards and three TDs to power the Bengals past Coral Springs, 40-0.
Anthony Vera, QB, Miami Westminster Christian
Star sophomore completed 8 of 12 passes for 162 yards and three TDs to march the unbeaten Warriors (6-0) past Miami BridgePrep Village, 28-0.
Gianni Dalessio, ATH, Miami Westminster Christian
Sophomore returned an interception 35 yards for a TD to lead the Warriors past Miami BridgePrep Village.
Jayden Chico, QB, Dillard
Plantation High transfer passed for more than 130 yards and three TDs and rushed for a TD in just one quarter of play to power the unbeaten Panthers (6-0) past Suncoast, 65-0.
Timothy Rusley, CB/FS, Dillard
Senior returned a fumble more than 50 yards for a TD to lead the Panthers past Suncoast.
Gary Hadley, Jr., WR, Cardinal Gibbons
Senior caught three passes for 80 yards and one TD and returned a kickoff 98 yards for another score to help the Chiefs beat South Broward, 52-6.
Shawn James, WR/RB, Miami Columbus
Senior rushed 18 times for 204 yards and one TD to guide the Explorers past South Dade, 42-34.
Kamary Cooper, RB, South Plantation
Talented junior ran 10 times for 186 yards and four TDs and caught one pass for 22 yards for 208 all-purpose yards to lead the Paladins (4-1) past Northeast, 54-0.
Jeth McKinnis, FS, South Plantation
Junior had a 49-yard pick-6 to guide the Paladins past Northeast.
Charvis Hood, LB, Fort Lauderdale NSU University
Junior made 15 tackles, including five solo, to propel the Sharks past Silver Palms Somerset Academy, 28-21.
