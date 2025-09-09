Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 9, 2025
South Florida high school football players were a big hit all over the field during Week 3 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played Sept. 4-6, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Sept. 14. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Trae Proctor, TE/WR, Miami Southridge
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior caught four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns to march the Spartans past Palmetto, 34-24.
King Gage, ATH, Miami Southridge
Sophomore returned an interception 93 yards for a TD to lead the Spartans past Palmetto.
Jaden Desir, RB/LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior ran five times for 60 yards and two TDs and caught a 10-yard TD pass to lift the Raiders past Miami Columbus, 42-7.
Johnny DiSalvatore, K, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior boomed five kickoffs for 296 yards for a 59.2 yards-per-kick average with four touchbacks, and made five extra-point kicks.
Derrek Cooper, ATH/FS, Chaminade-Madonna
Senior and Texas commit rushed 12 times for 93 yards and three TDs to rally the Lions past American Heritage, 28-24.
Bryant Junius, LB, Chaminade-Madonna
Senior and Appalachian State commit made 10 tackles, including nine solo, to power the Lions past American Heritage.
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
Five-star signal-caller and Texas commit completed 25 of 35 passes for 325 yards and three TDs and rushed 14 times for 56 yards in a close loss to Chaminade-Madonna.
Jeffar Jean-noel, WR, American Heritage
Senior and Georgia Tech commit caught 11 passes for 115 yards and two TDs in a loss to Chaminade-Madonna.
Anthony Vera, QB, Westminster Christian (Miami)
Sophomore completed 7 of 9 passes for 141 yards and four TDs and ran for a score to lead the Warriors past Marathon, 56-0.
Markus Ruiz, OLB/RB, Westminster Christian (Miami)
The senior made 11 tackles, including seven solo, to guide the Warriors past Marathon.
Keondre Ponton, DB, Miami Northwestern
Senior made seven tackles, including four solo, to lead the Bulls past Miami Carol City, 37-6. He has multiple offers.
Damien Grant, RB, Archbishop McCarthy
Junior rushed three times for 120 yards and three TDs to guide the Mavericks past St. Brendan, 56-0.
Uryah McCartney, MLB, West Broward
Senior made seven tackles, including four solo, to lead the Bobcats past Plantation, 31-6.
Jayden Torres, QB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Senior completed 27 of 41 passes for 197 yards and two TDs and rushed eight times for 93 yards and a score to lift the Chiefs past Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 33-6. He has an offer from Middle Tennessee.
Josiah Sanchious, QB, Coconut Creek
Sophomore passed for 129 yards and two TDs and rushed for a 44-yard TD to power the Cougars past Western, 28-16.
