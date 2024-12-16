Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/16/24)?

High School

It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.

Congraulations to last week's winner: Spencer Clayton of Barron Collier.


Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Justin Attia, Charlotte

Put up a game-high 30 points to lead the Tarpons to a 70-66 victory over North Tampa Christian

Jaden Ayers, Barron Collier

Helped the Cougars win three straight games by totaling 27 points, 26 rebounds and seven assists in those wins

Timarian Howard, Immokalee

Finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks to guide the Indians to a big win over Golden Gate

Judah Lopez, Palmetto Ridge

Blocked five shots to go with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in a victory over Naples

Max Martinez, Oasis

Had a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, including three steals, to lead the Sharks past Mariner

E.J. Monteagudo, Gateway

Went off for 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles past Fort Myers, one of three victories last week

Michael Nevill, St. John Neumann

Scored a total of 38 points to lead the Celtics to back-to-back wins over Canterbury and Seacrest

Fritz Odige, Lehigh

Had 22 points and five rebounds as the Lightning beat Plant City in the City of Palms to improve their record to 9-0

Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian

Set a school record with 50 points, only to break it three nights later by scoring 54 points and finishing with 151 points in three games last week

Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot

The Vikings moved to 4-0 this season thanks to his 22 points and six assists in a win over IMG Black

ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

