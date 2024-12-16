Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/16/24)?
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.
Congraulations to last week's winner: Spencer Clayton of Barron Collier.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Justin Attia, Charlotte
Put up a game-high 30 points to lead the Tarpons to a 70-66 victory over North Tampa Christian
Jaden Ayers, Barron Collier
Helped the Cougars win three straight games by totaling 27 points, 26 rebounds and seven assists in those wins
Timarian Howard, Immokalee
Finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks to guide the Indians to a big win over Golden Gate
Judah Lopez, Palmetto Ridge
Blocked five shots to go with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in a victory over Naples
Max Martinez, Oasis
Had a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, including three steals, to lead the Sharks past Mariner
E.J. Monteagudo, Gateway
Went off for 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles past Fort Myers, one of three victories last week
Michael Nevill, St. John Neumann
Scored a total of 38 points to lead the Celtics to back-to-back wins over Canterbury and Seacrest
Fritz Odige, Lehigh
Had 22 points and five rebounds as the Lightning beat Plant City in the City of Palms to improve their record to 9-0
Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian
Set a school record with 50 points, only to break it three nights later by scoring 54 points and finishing with 151 points in three games last week
Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot
The Vikings moved to 4-0 this season thanks to his 22 points and six assists in a win over IMG Black