Cameron Boozer Named Gatorade Male Athlete of Year at ESPY Awards
During ESPN's annual presentation of the ESPY Awards, Duke University signee Cameron Boozer was honored as the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
Boozer, is a four-time state champion and also won a national championship at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, as well as taking home a prestigious award where he was the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year. Boozer previously won the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2023.
Boozer was recognized for his exceptional leadership, as well as his impact on and off the basketball court where he is set to continue his academic and athletic career at Duke University this coming fall.
Boozer is a 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this past season for the Explorers. He was also a Naismith Trophy Award semifinalist this year as well as a member of Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland back in April.
Boozer excelled off the court as well, which included playing in a local Miami orchestra as a cellist, volunteering on behalf of Fellowship Church, and donating time as a mathematics peer tutor, both in algebra and geometry, as well as maintaining a 4.82 grade point average in the classroom.
Columbus finished the 2024-2025 season with a record of 30-3, where they won three prestigious titles, winning the City of Palms Classic, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title, and the Chipotle National Championship.
