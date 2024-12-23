Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/23/24)?
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jaden Ayers of Barron Collier
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot
Showed off in a City of Palms Classic game, going for 30 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Charlotte
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
Finished with 28 points, five rebounds and seven assists as the Cougars beat Winter Haven to improve to 9-1
Jason Freeman, Gateway
Led his team to victory against Mariner with an all-around performance of 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block
Myles Jones, Gateway Charter
Led the Griffins in scoring during their run at the elite City of Palms Classic, ending up with 26 points in two games
Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian
Put up a total of 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in two games for the Sentinels last week
Sam Powell, Golden Gate
Had 34 points and 12 rebounds against rival Lely, followed by 26 points and 15 rebounds against rival Naples
Lil’Darius Sotomayor, South Fort Myers
In two games last week, tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Wolfpack
Xavier Stohl, Estero
Totaled 12 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in two games for the Wildcats last week
Seth Timmer, Aubrey Rogers
Drilled six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points in a victory over Estero
Jamar Underwood, Riverdale
Scored 19 points and was the game’s leading scorer in the Raiders’ big victory over Mariner