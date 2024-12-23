High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/23/24)?

Adam Fisher

Bishop Verot defeated Charlotte in the Hugh Thimlar Tribute game at the 2024 City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers on Dec. 18. Verot won 59-43.
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jaden Ayers of Barron Collier

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot

Showed off in a City of Palms Classic game, going for 30 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Charlotte

Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier

Finished with 28 points, five rebounds and seven assists as the Cougars beat Winter Haven to improve to 9-1

Jason Freeman, Gateway

Led his team to victory against Mariner with an all-around performance of 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block

Myles Jones, Gateway Charter

Led the Griffins in scoring during their run at the elite City of Palms Classic, ending up with 26 points in two games

Jahquez Outten, Evangelical Christian

Put up a total of 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in two games for the Sentinels last week

Sam Powell, Golden Gate

Had 34 points and 12 rebounds against rival Lely, followed by 26 points and 15 rebounds against rival Naples

Lil’Darius Sotomayor, South Fort Myers

In two games last week, tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals to lead the Wolfpack

Xavier Stohl, Estero

Totaled 12 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in two games for the Wildcats last week

Seth Timmer, Aubrey Rogers

Drilled six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points in a victory over Estero

Jamar Underwood, Riverdale

Scored 19 points and was the game’s leading scorer in the Raiders’ big victory over Mariner

ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

