Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/24)
Let’s kick off the new year by picking the first High School On SI Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week of 2025. You can help decide the winner by voting in the poll at the end of this article.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Melody Charlton of Palmetto Ridge
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Nominations for next week’s poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jordan Attia, Charlotte
Led the Tarpons in scoring as they traveled all the way to Missouri to compete in a holiday tournament, averaging 18.5 points per game
Michael Crawford, Barron Collier
Drilled four 3-pointers in a first-round win at the Holiday Hoopfest, then scored a game-high 15 as the Cougars won to advance to the semifinals
Isaiah Derkevics, Cape Coral
Helped the Seahawks rebound from an opening-round loss to take fifth place in the Nature Coast Christmas Tournament, making the All-Tournament Team
Dallas Lambert, Port Charlotte
Grabbed five steals and scored 16 points as Port Charlotte knocked off Taravella in the second round of the holiday tournament at Bishop Verot
Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot
Put up 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals combined to lead the host Vikings to two wins in the Holiday Hoopfest
Adrian Llamo, Naples
Hit the game-winning 3-pointer and dropped 23 points to lead the Eagles to victory over Ferguson
Jeriah Muldrow, Palmetto Ridge
Made the All-Tournament Team for the Bears after averaging 18 points a game at the Cletus Stutzman Invitational in Mount Dora
Jayden Petit, First Baptist Academy
Averaged 16 points and 7.5 rebounds in the first two rounds of the Holiday Hoopfest to lead the Lions to the tournament quarterfinals.
Sam Powell, Golden Gate
Went for a career-high 42 points, plus 16 rebounds, one day after scoring his 1,000 th career point for the Titans
Daniel Rees, St. John Neumann
Nailed seven 3-pointers to keep the Celtics in a hard-fought contest against Seminole in the Bishop Verot Holiday Hoopfest