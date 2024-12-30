High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/24)

These 10 nominees went crazy in holiday tournaments this week

Adam Fisher

Barron Collier competes against Taravella in the Holiday Hoopfest at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Barron Collier competes against Taravella in the Holiday Hoopfest at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s kick off the new year by picking the first High School On SI Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week of 2025. You can help decide the winner by voting in the poll at the end of this article.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Melody Charlton of Palmetto Ridge

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Nominations for next week’s poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jordan Attia, Charlotte

Led the Tarpons in scoring as they traveled all the way to Missouri to compete in a holiday tournament, averaging 18.5 points per game

Michael Crawford, Barron Collier

Drilled four 3-pointers in a first-round win at the Holiday Hoopfest, then scored a game-high 15 as the Cougars won to advance to the semifinals

Isaiah Derkevics, Cape Coral

Helped the Seahawks rebound from an opening-round loss to take fifth place in the Nature Coast Christmas Tournament, making the All-Tournament Team

Dallas Lambert, Port Charlotte

Grabbed five steals and scored 16 points as Port Charlotte knocked off Taravella in the second round of the holiday tournament at Bishop Verot

Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot

Put up 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals combined to lead the host Vikings to two wins in the Holiday Hoopfest

Adrian Llamo, Naples

Hit the game-winning 3-pointer and dropped 23 points to lead the Eagles to victory over Ferguson

Jeriah Muldrow, Palmetto Ridge

Made the All-Tournament Team for the Bears after averaging 18 points a game at the Cletus Stutzman Invitational in Mount Dora

Jayden Petit, First Baptist Academy

Averaged 16 points and 7.5 rebounds in the first two rounds of the Holiday Hoopfest to lead the Lions to the tournament quarterfinals.

Sam Powell, Golden Gate

Went for a career-high 42 points, plus 16 rebounds, one day after scoring his 1,000 th career point for the Titans

Daniel Rees, St. John Neumann

Nailed seven 3-pointers to keep the Celtics in a hard-fought contest against Seminole in the Bishop Verot Holiday Hoopfest

Published
Adam Fisher
ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

