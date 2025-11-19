High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025

We have selected 13 individuals as nominees

Reed Green

Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week
Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week / SBLive

With another week of the high school football season complete in Southwest Florida, it is time to vote for this week's player of the week.

These nominees include outstanding offensive and defensive playmakers who put their respective teams on their back en route to victory.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Southwest Florida high school football player of the week.

Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.

Voting will close on November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Nino Joseph, Lely

In the 52-26 win over Estero, Joseph rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. It was his second straight 200-yard performance, and the fourth time he has accomplished this feat this season.

Brady Quinn, Lely

While Jospeh was tearing it up on the ground, Quinn was letting the ball rip through the air in the win. He passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns with another touchdown coming on the ground.

Branden Baptiste, Lely

Baptiste is the third player from Lely who produced at a high-level last week. He hauled in six receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayvian Tanelus, Community School of Naples

In the 63-14 win over Northside Christian, Tanelus rushed for over 200 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. He will look to carry this success over to the next round of the playoffs.

Deshon Jenkins Jr, Bishop Verot

Jenkins rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in the 22-14 win over Calvary Christian Academy.

Justin Rode, Bishop Verot

Rode tallied five solo tackles, seven total tackles and got credited with a half a tackle in the backfield for a tackle for loss. He also finished with one quarterback hurry, one interception and one forced fumble.

Louvens Bazile, Neumann

Bazile rushed for 71 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the 41-0 win over Southwest Florida Christian.

Ryder Brown, Community School of Naples

Brown has a legitimate case of having the best performance of any player in the country for what he did defensively. He finished with two tackles, one pass deflection and four interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown.

Derek Hooker, Cape Coral

In the 35-21 win over Gulf Coast, Hooker was 12/20 for 169 yards and four touchdowns.

Gio Marenco, Gulf Coast

Marenco rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the loss.

Theodis Harris, Riverdale

In the 47-22 win over North Fort Myers, Harris was 14/24 for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and one touchdown on four carries.

Marquis Young, Riverdale

Young finished with seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Lovensky Blanchard, Riverdale

Blanchard is the third Riverdale player who enjoyed success on the offensive side of the ball last week. He rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for a 77-yard touchdown.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Published
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

Home/Florida