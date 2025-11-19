Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025
With another week of the high school football season complete in Southwest Florida, it is time to vote for this week's player of the week.
These nominees include outstanding offensive and defensive playmakers who put their respective teams on their back en route to victory.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Southwest Florida high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Nino Joseph, Lely
In the 52-26 win over Estero, Joseph rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. It was his second straight 200-yard performance, and the fourth time he has accomplished this feat this season.
Brady Quinn, Lely
While Jospeh was tearing it up on the ground, Quinn was letting the ball rip through the air in the win. He passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns with another touchdown coming on the ground.
Branden Baptiste, Lely
Baptiste is the third player from Lely who produced at a high-level last week. He hauled in six receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Jayvian Tanelus, Community School of Naples
In the 63-14 win over Northside Christian, Tanelus rushed for over 200 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. He will look to carry this success over to the next round of the playoffs.
Deshon Jenkins Jr, Bishop Verot
Jenkins rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in the 22-14 win over Calvary Christian Academy.
Justin Rode, Bishop Verot
Rode tallied five solo tackles, seven total tackles and got credited with a half a tackle in the backfield for a tackle for loss. He also finished with one quarterback hurry, one interception and one forced fumble.
Louvens Bazile, Neumann
Bazile rushed for 71 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the 41-0 win over Southwest Florida Christian.
Ryder Brown, Community School of Naples
Brown has a legitimate case of having the best performance of any player in the country for what he did defensively. He finished with two tackles, one pass deflection and four interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown.
Derek Hooker, Cape Coral
In the 35-21 win over Gulf Coast, Hooker was 12/20 for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Gio Marenco, Gulf Coast
Marenco rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the loss.
Theodis Harris, Riverdale
In the 47-22 win over North Fort Myers, Harris was 14/24 for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Marquis Young, Riverdale
Young finished with seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Lovensky Blanchard, Riverdale
Blanchard is the third Riverdale player who enjoyed success on the offensive side of the ball last week. He rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also caught one pass for a 77-yard touchdown.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.