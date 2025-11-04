Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 3, 2025
With the postseason looming, Tampa Bay area high school football players turned in some highlight-reel performances during Week 11 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated 12 athletes for games played Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 23-25: Clearwater RB Sincere McClinton.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Rhys Brush, QB, Armwood
The senior had another big night, completing 6 of 8 passes for 92 yards and one TD and rushing five times for 50 yards and three scores to guide the unbeaten Hawks (10-0) past Riverview, 49-7.
Colton Haywood, MLB/OLB, Tampa Jesuit
Junior recorded a whopping 14 tackles, including eight solo and four for loss, along with one sack, to power the Tigers past Tampa Catholic, 45-7.
Daivon Kindred, WR, Tampa Gaither
The senior was all over the field for the Cowboys, catching a 20-yard TD pass, and making a tackle and two interceptions, including one for a pick-6, in a 64-6 runaway victory against Hillsborough High.
Jordyn Murray, WR, Tampa Bay Tech
Sophomore exploded for a 66-yard kickoff return for a TD to lead the Titans past Tampa Robinson, 42-6.
Kameron Battle, RB/DB, Tampa Carrollwood Day
Super sophomore rushed 11 times for 106 yards and one TD and caught six passes for 108 yards and another score to march the Patriots past Boca Raton Spanish River, 47-13.
Sanyiin Black, S/ATH, Zephyrhills
Senior turned in a stellar performance, catching seven passes for 151 yards and four TDs and making nine tackles and one fumble recovery to power the unbeaten Bulldogs (10-0) past Port Charlotte, 49-48, in one of the wildest games of the season.
Karston Ash, DB/WR, Clearwater Calvary Christian
Senior rushed seven times for 47 yards and one TD, returned a kickoff 82 yards for a TD, and had 13 punt return yards to lead the Warriors past South Sumter, 36-26.
JJ Schiavello, WR/CB, Clearwater Central Catholic
Junior made six tackles, including three solo; recovered two fumbles, returning one for a TD; and returned an interception for another score to guide the Marauders past Gulfport Boca Ciega, 49-7.
Devin Barnett, OLB, Ruskin Lennard
Senior made 10 tackles, including six solo, to steer the Longhorns past Tampa Chamberlain, 20-0.
Luby Jones, Jr., RB/SS, Tampa Berkeley Prep
Junior rushed 19 times for 202 yards and two TDs to lead the Buccaneers past Tampa Alonso, 31-21.
Chris Newman-Hall, CB/WR, Tampa Blake
Senior caught four passes for 101 yards and one TD and returned an interception 45 yards for another score to propel the Yellow Jackets past Dover Strawberry Crest, 43-7.
Myles Paschal, ATH, Largo
Freshman made two tackles and two interceptions to lead the Packers past St. Petersburg Northeast, 27-0.
