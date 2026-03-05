Florida High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings – March 4, 2026

Florida high school baseball teams are a big hit in the early going of the 2026 season.

A whopping six schools from the Sunshine State were ranked nationally in the first High School on SI National Baseball Rankings released in February. That kind of success on the diamond should continue throughout the season.

We looked at early-season polls from multiple media sources and last year’s final High School on SI rankings and formulated the opening Florida High School Baseball Top 25.

There are already some early surprises as five-time defending state champion and 2025 High School on SI national champion Stoneman Douglas is off to a 7-3 start and in the No. 12 spot in this week’s state rankings.

Doral Academy out of South Florida is red-hot at 11-0 and ranked No. 3, trailing only national power IMG Academy of Bradenton (8-0) and Tampa Jesuit (7-1).

Also unbeaten are No. 4 Venice (9-0) and No. 10 St. Johns Country Day (7-0), located between St. Augustine and Jacksonville.

The High School on SI Florida Baseball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. IMG Academy (8-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 2

The Ascenders have proved tough in the early going, winning five one-run games. The powerhouse training academy out of Bradenton faces a big challenge on March 11 when it visits South Walton. Junior Connor Scheich is batting a blistering .529 with a .556 on-base percentage.

2. Tampa Jesuit (7-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 12

The Tigers have played well, losing only to IMG Academy, 10-8, on Feb. 19. Junior catcher Brady Marshall is batting .625, and senior pitcher/infielder Kaden Waechter is 2-0 and one of the state’s top prospects.

3. Doral Academy (11-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: Not ranked

The Firebirds out of South Florida have zoomed to an 11-0 start, recording nine blowout victories. Junior right-hander Christipher Vasallo is 3-0 with a 0.38 earned run average.

4. Venice (9-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 19

The Southwest Florida power has been tearing it up at the plate and on the mound with four blowout victories.

5. South Walton (9-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 8

The Seahawks have won nine straight since falling to Gulf Breeze, 4-2, in their season-opener. They defeated North Broward Prep, 14-6, on Feb. 28. Leading the way are top prospects Coleman Borthwick, a senior right-hander/shortstop who is batting .552, and senior pitcher Denton Lord, who is 3-1 with a 1.66 ERA.

6. Mater Academy (8-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 10

The Lions out of South Florida have roared to an 8-1 start, including a 5-4 victory against Miami Columbus. Senior outfielder Andre Suarez is batting .458 with two doubles and senior third baseman Yodelkis Quevedo has crushed five home runs, scored 10 runs and drove in 14 more.

7. Miami Columbus (7-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: Not ranked

The Explorers are on the move, winning their first six games before falling to Mater Academy, 5-4, in a nail-biting battle. They then bounced back to beat Westminster Christian, 10-3. Senior infielder Robbie Oyarzun is batting .611 with a .667 on-base percentage.

8. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (8-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 6

The Conquerors are on a roll with a seven-game winning streak. Their only loss has come to Creekside, 2-0. Senior Gage Petrutz is batting .536, and senior Tyler Ellis is 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA.

9. Bishop Verot (8-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 17

The Vikings roared to an 8-0 start before falling to Sebring, 2-0, on Feb. 28. Senior infielder/utility Jayden Salazar is batting .474 with a .500 on-base percentage, and senior right-hander/infielder Joey Lawson is batting .414 with three home runs and 10 RBI, and has a 3-0 record on the mound.

10. St. Johns Country Day (7-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 22

The Spartans are on the march this season. They can win big or small, recording three blowout victories and three other wins by two runs or less. Jonas Wells is batting .474 with a .545 on-base percentage, eight runs scored. Junior Ethan Bissell is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA.

The Next 15

11. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2)

12. Stoneman Douglas (7-3)

13. St. John Paul II Academy (9-0)

14. Bishop Moore (7-0)

15. Bishop Snyder (7-1)

16. Spruce Creek (7-1)

17. Creekside (7-1)

18. North Broward Prep (8-2)

19. Tampa Catholic (8-0)

20. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (8-0)

21. West Broward (7-2)

22. Jupiter (7-2)

23. The First Academy (Orlando) (6-3)

24. Winter Park (8-2)

25. Winter Springs (7-1)

