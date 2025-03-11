High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/11/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance the week of March 3-8, 2025

Jeff Gardenour

Senior Haidyn Spano last week completed 28 of 34 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 40 yards and made two tackles to lead the Knights past Harmony, 38-7.
Senior Haidyn Spano last week completed 28 of 34 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 40 yards and made two tackles to lead the Knights past Harmony, 38-7. / Robinson Flag Football

Tampa Bay high school flag football traditionally features some of the best talent in Florida, and this year is no different as a number of schools are off to fast starts.

We looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated nine athletes from games played March 3-8, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Haidyn Spano, QB/DB, Robinson

Senior completed 28 of 34 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 40 yards and made two tackles to lead the Knights past Harmony, 38-7.

Gabby Werr, QB, Alonso

Talented junior completed 16 of 22 passes for a whopping 305 yards and six TDs to spark the Ravens past St. Petersburg, 52-14.

Sydney Elizondo, WR/DB/QB, Lennard

Junior went wild, completing 24 of 30 passes for 354 yards and seven TDs and rushing for 13 yards to steer the Longhorns past Lecanto, 46-0.

Aydan Walker, WR/S/ATH, Bloomingdale

Super sophomore caught three passes for 80 yards and a TD, made a team-high seven tackles, made an interception and scored a non-offensive TD.

Berkley Demeter, WR/DB, Steinbrenner

Senior caught four passes for 113 yards and two TDs and made two tackles to power the Warriors past Newsome, 31-12.

Sadie Avery, QB, Newsome

Junior completed 21 of 37 passes for 204 yards and two TDs, and rushed seven times for 19 yards to lead the Wolves past Plant, 12-7.

Sonnie Hartman, WR, Strawberry Crest

Junior intercepted two passes to guide the Chargers past Durant, 21-0.

Elizabeth Couture, WR, Sickles

Fantastic freshman caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD and made three tackles to lead the Gryphons past Chamberlain, 20-6.

Lauren Williams, QB, Sumner

Senior passed for 53 yards and three TDs, ran for 15 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards to propel the Stingrays past King, 26-0.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida