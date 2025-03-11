Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/11/2025)
Tampa Bay high school flag football traditionally features some of the best talent in Florida, and this year is no different as a number of schools are off to fast starts.
We looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated nine athletes from games played March 3-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Haidyn Spano, QB/DB, Robinson
Senior completed 28 of 34 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 40 yards and made two tackles to lead the Knights past Harmony, 38-7.
Gabby Werr, QB, Alonso
Talented junior completed 16 of 22 passes for a whopping 305 yards and six TDs to spark the Ravens past St. Petersburg, 52-14.
Sydney Elizondo, WR/DB/QB, Lennard
Junior went wild, completing 24 of 30 passes for 354 yards and seven TDs and rushing for 13 yards to steer the Longhorns past Lecanto, 46-0.
Aydan Walker, WR/S/ATH, Bloomingdale
Super sophomore caught three passes for 80 yards and a TD, made a team-high seven tackles, made an interception and scored a non-offensive TD.
Berkley Demeter, WR/DB, Steinbrenner
Senior caught four passes for 113 yards and two TDs and made two tackles to power the Warriors past Newsome, 31-12.
Sadie Avery, QB, Newsome
Junior completed 21 of 37 passes for 204 yards and two TDs, and rushed seven times for 19 yards to lead the Wolves past Plant, 12-7.
Sonnie Hartman, WR, Strawberry Crest
Junior intercepted two passes to guide the Chargers past Durant, 21-0.
Elizabeth Couture, WR, Sickles
Fantastic freshman caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD and made three tackles to lead the Gryphons past Chamberlain, 20-6.
Lauren Williams, QB, Sumner
Senior passed for 53 yards and three TDs, ran for 15 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards to propel the Stingrays past King, 26-0.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com