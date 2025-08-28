Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - August 28, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled on Thursday, August 28, including five that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight features No. 1 IMG Academy vs. the No. 6 ranked Winslow Township (NJ), while No. 7 West Boca Raton hosts Palm Beach Central.
Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, August 28, 2025
With five games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Florida high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Miami Area Football Schedule - August 28, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Miami metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Palm Beach Area Football Schedule - August 28, 2025
There are 8 games scheduled across the West Palm Beach metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our West Palm Beach Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Tampa Area Football Schedule - August 28, 2025
There are 6 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
