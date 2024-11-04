Vote: Who should be North Suncoast high school football Defensive Player of the Year so far in 2024?
With the 2024 regular season in Florida high school football winding down and the postseason approaching, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the defensive MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best defensive players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this fall.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the defensive MVP for this 2024 Florida North Suncoast high school football season.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the nominees:
Jaidon James, Sr., Springstead
In eight games for the Eagles, the linebacker has an eye-popping 119 tackles to go along with four sacks.
Keaundre Gavin, Sr., Hernando
Over the first nine games of the season, the linebacker recorded 89 tackles, including 21 for a loss, and 13 sacks.
David Collins, Sr., Hernando
The defensive tackle has been a key piece of the Leopards’ defensive line, totaling 81 tackles, including 16 for a loss, plus 11 sacks in nine games.
Ben Rosario, Sr., Weeki Wachee
Helping the Hornets to the best season in school history, across nine games the linebacker compiled 80 tackles, including 10 for a loss, along with two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Dylan Leighton, Sr., Mitchell
The linebacker has played a key role for the Mustangs, with 78 tackles, including 14 for a loss, plus four sacks in eight games.
Pharoah Tillman, So., Mitchell
The cornerback has been strong in coverage for the Mustangs, with an outstanding 12 pass breakups plus two interceptions in eight games.
Aiden Holewski, Sr., Gulf
Playing defensive end for the Buccaneers, in eight games he has 52 tackles, with 22.5 for a loss, as well as five sacks and a forced fumble.
Jebarri Brown, Jr., Fivay
The Falcons linebacker has been a strong pass rusher with 11 sacks in eight games. He also has 51 tackles, 19 for a loss, along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Khyrii Everett, Jr., Zephyrhills
The linebacker has been a key player for the Bulldogs, with 65 tackles, including eight for a loss, plus 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in eight games.
Ameer Elghazaly, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The Bulls linebacker has 40 tackles in seven games, including 10 for a loss, plus eight sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
