Vote: Who should be the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/2/2025)
Central Florida high school softball teams were a big hit last week as the 2025 season concluded play for March.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 24-29, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 17-22, 2025: Lake Minneola C Giselle McCormick.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy
Talented junior pitched a complete-game, one-hitter, striking out 16 to guide the Eagles past Lake Brantley, 8-0, in a battle of national powers.
Ana Roman, CF, Hagerty
Star senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and three RBI to guide the Huskies past Winter Springs, 11-9, in a Seminole County showdown.
Kayla Morris, UTIL, Lake Brantley
Senior went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI to march the Patriots past Apopka, 5-1, in a battle of Central Florida powers.
Brianna Santos, 1B/3B, East Ridge
Talented junior went 2-for-2 with one run scored and three RBI to march the Knights past West Orange, 20-1, in 2 ½ innings.
Tiffany Seemann, UTIL, Winter Springs
Went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to power the Bears past rival Oviedo, 10-0, in six innings.
Morgyn Welch, P/1B/OF, Horizon
Sophomore went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBI to guide the Hawks past Wesley Chapel, 8-1.
Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie
Talented junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, one run scored and one RBI, and struck out seven to pick up the complete-game win in a 6-3 victory against Satellite.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Senior pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out eight, and smashed a home run, scored two runs and drove in two runs to guide the Silverhawks past Eustis, 16-0, in five innings.
Amayah Jones, UTIL, Deltona
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI to power the Wolves past Apopka, 5-4, in a Central Florida showdown.
Raleigh Edwards, UTIL, Astronaut
Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI to guide the War Eagles past Cocoa Beach, 12-6, in a Brevard County game.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
