Vote: Who should be the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Chloe Mathes, Utility, Bloomingdale (Freshman)
Mathes hit .429 (3-for-7) and drove in six runs in three games played for the Lady Bulls where they went 3-0 picking up wins over East Bay, Riverview, and Gaither in that span.
Natalie Cable, Pitcher, Bloomingdale (Senior)
The UCLA signee struck out 26 batters in 9 innings pitched for the Lady Bulls last week.
Mackenzie Crerand, Catcher/1st Base, Berkeley Prep (Senior)
Crerand hit .500 (3-for-6) and drove in three runs last week in two games played for the Buccaneers.
Sophie Luaces, Infielder, Steinbrenner (Sophomore)
Luaces drove in five runs in a 7-0 win over Gaither on February 18.
Lilly Patton, Pitcher, Steinbrenner (Junior)
Patton struck out 20 batters in 13 innings pitched for the Lady Warriors against Gaither and Crystal River last week.
Lauren Larsen, Utility, Sickles (Sophomore)
Larsen went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs in a 10-4 win over Robinson on February 18.
Skylah Stephens, 1st Base/Catcher, Wharton (Junior)
Stephens drove in five runs, while hitting .444 (4-for-9) and picked up wins over Chamberlain and Sickles in that span.
Kyleigh Gibbs, Pitcher/Outfielder, Plant City (Junior)
Gibbs struck out 19 batters in 14 innings pitched for the Lady Raiders picking up wins over Strawberry Crest and Alonso.
Emily Grooms, Second Base, Newsome (Sophomore)
Grooms has reached base safely in all seven plate appearances this season for the Lady Wolves.
Aliyanis Stubbs, Utility, Sumner (Junior)
Stubbs has hit .727 (8-for-11) in her first three games this season for the Stingrays, where she also has driven in six runs during that stretch.