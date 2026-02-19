Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Feb. 19, 2026
Central Florida girls’ basketball teams are off and running in the regional playoffs.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for regional quarterfinal games played Feb. 12-14, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 22. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 2-7, 2026: Bishop Moore G Alysa Smith
Senaia Adams, C, Ocoee
The 6-foot-2 senior tallied 17 points, four rebounds and two assists to march the Knights past Hagerty, 63-30, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Kayla Reddick, SG, Colonial
Fantastic freshman poured in 22 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Grenadiers past Flagler Palm Coast, 59-47, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge
Talented junior exploded for 28 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and dished out four assists to guide the Pioneers past Harmony, 60-52, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
France Garilus, C/PF/SF, Edgewater
Senior erupted for 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and had two assists and three steals to lead the Eagles past Viera, 56-37, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals to power the Panthers past Fivay, 59-19, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Jaiden Peterson, G, Bishop Moore
The stellar sophomore tallied 15 points, six assists and eight steals to guide the Hornets past Eastside, 73-20, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Ki’Asia Carter, PG/SG, Titusville
The fantastic freshman had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to power the Terriers past Dunnellon, 36-23, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Chanel Mason, PG/SG, Eustis
Fearless freshman exploded for 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers past Citrus, 65-50, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Myanna Hatchette, G, Lake Highland Prep
Senior erupted for 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals to march the Highlanders past Space Coast, 80-35, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Joba Oyedeji, POS, Windermere Prep
The 6-1 sophomore had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers past The Villages Charter, 54-42, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Gianna Conklin-Jones, POS, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Junior tallied 18 points, four rebounds and nine steals to power the Tigers past Melbourne Central Catholic, 77-11, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Erynn Moffett, G/F, West Shore
Talented junior had 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and had three assists and six steals to lead the Wildcats past Katz Yeshiva, 62-47, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Anai Braxton, G, Foundation Academy
The eighth-grader had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Lions past Benjamin, 45-32, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
