Vote: Who Was Florida Boys Track and Field 2026 Athlete of the Year?

Florida has long been one of the nation's premier track and field states, producing Olympic medalists, NCAA champions, and some of the fastest high school athletes in America. The 2026 season was no exception.

From blazing sprint times and national-class hurdle performances to elite distance marks, dominant jumps, and powerful throws, Florida athletes delivered standout performances across every event group. Now it's time to decide who stood above the rest.

We've selected 10 of the Sunshine State's top performers from the 2026 outdoor season. Cast your vote and tell us who deserves to be recognized as Florida's Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Take a look at some of the top-performing boys high school track and field athletes in the state and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net

Zamarii Sanders, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Few athletes in Florida were as dangerous across both sprint disciplines as Zamarii Sanders. The Cardinal Newman senior established himself as one of the state's premier short sprinters, producing a season-best 10.08 in the 100 meters and 20.46 in the 200 meters. Sanders ranked 2nd in Florida and 8th nationally in the 100 while finishing as the state's top-ranked 200-meter runner and No. 5 nationally in the event. He consistently delivered in championship settings, adding a 40.96 anchor leg performance on Cardinal Newman's state medal-winning 4x100 relay. With elite speed on both the straight and the curve, Sanders spent the spring proving he belonged among the nation's top sprint talents.

Kedric Wright Jr., Jr., Palatka

Few athletes in Florida showcased a more unique combination of sprint speed and quarter-mile endurance than Kedric Wright Jr. The Palatka junior emerged as the state's premier 400-meter runner in 2026, posting a Florida-leading 46.07 that ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, No. 1 in the state, and No. 9 nationally among high school athletes. But Wright's value extended far beyond a single event. He also clocked 10.60 in the 100 meters and 21.69 in the 200, demonstrating the rare versatility to compete at an elite level from the straightaway to the full lap. With four sub-47 performances during the season and a state title in the 400, Wright established himself as one of Florida's most complete track athletes and enters 2027 as one of the nation's top returning quarter-milers.

Preston Sangely, Sr., Spanish River

Few distance runners in Florida assembled a more complete résumé in 2026 than Preston Sangely. The Spanish River senior emerged as the state's top 800-meter runner, clocking a personal-best 1:48.87 that ranked No. 1 in Florida and among the nation's elite half-milers. But Sangely's impact extended well beyond a single event. He also posted 4:04.95 for the mile, 4:04.34 for 1600 meters, and 8:58.78 for 3200 meters, showcasing rare range across the middle- and long-distance spectrum. Whether the race unfolded at a tactical pace or required an all-out sprint to the finish, Sangely consistently found ways to win, establishing himself as one of Florida's premier distance talents and one of the state's most accomplished athletes regardless of event group.

Marcelo Mantecon, Jr., Belen Jesuit Prep

No distance runner in Florida matched the breadth of Marcelo Mantecon's success in 2026. The Belen Jesuit Prep junior established himself as the state's premier distance talent, leading Florida in the 1500 meters (3:44.48), 1600 meters (4:02.05), mile (4:04.70), 3000 meters (8:04.47), and 3200 meters (8:35.33). His dominance extended to the national stage, where he ranked among the country's best across nearly every major distance event while helping power Belen Jesuit's nationally ranked 4x800 relay squad. From the metric mile to two miles, Mantecon consistently delivered elite performances, cementing himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished distance runners in the nation.

Jaxon Jerabek, Jr., IMG Elite

Few athletes in the nation reached the heights Jaxon Jerabek achieved in 2026. The IMG Elite junior emerged as Florida's premier pole vaulter, clearing a remarkable 18 feet, 2.75 inches (5.56m) to establish himself among the country's elite. Jerabek consistently performed at a national-class level throughout the season, recording multiple clearances above 5.40 meters and capturing victories at some of the nation's top competitions. His 18-2¾ clearance ranked among the best marks in the United States and separated him from nearly every vaulter in the high school ranks. In an event where inches often determine greatness, Jerabek's breakthrough season placed him firmly among the nation's most accomplished field event athletes.

Maxwell Garcon, Jr., Soldier City

Few field athletes in Florida were as dominant across multiple events as Maxwell Garcon. The Soldier City junior established himself as the state's premier horizontal jumper, leading Florida in both the long jump and triple jump with personal bests of 25 feet, 0.5 inches and 50 feet, 10 inches, respectively. Those marks ranked among the nation's best and highlighted Garcon's rare combination of speed, power, and technical consistency. His versatility extended even further, as he also cleared 6 feet, 3.25 inches in the high jump, making him one of the state's most complete field-event athletes. By excelling in multiple disciplines while producing national-caliber marks in both horizontal jumps, Garcon cemented himself as one of Florida's most accomplished and versatile competitors in 2026.

Charlie Perkins, Jr., Niceville

Few underclassmen in Florida made a bigger impact in the throwing events than Charlie Perkins. The Niceville junior emerged as the state's top shot putter in 2026, launching a personal-best 60 feet, 10.5 inches (18.55m) to rank No. 1 in Florida and among the nation's top juniors. But Perkins was far from a one-event specialist. He also produced a season-best 187 feet, 3 inches (57.07m) in the discus, ranking third in the state and giving him one of the strongest throws doubles in Florida. Perkins consistently delivered throughout the championship season, combining elite power with remarkable consistency across both events. With another year of development still ahead, he enters 2027 as one of the nation's premier returning throwers.

Duke Carpenter, Jr., Geneva

No other thrower in Florida finished the season with more momentum than Duke Carpenter. The Geneva junior delivered a breakthrough campaign in 2026, culminating with a personal-best 190 feet, 8 inches (58.13m) in the discus that ranked No. 1 in Florida and among the nation's top underclassmen. Carpenter saved his best performance for the biggest stage, unleashing his state-leading mark to capture the Class 1A state title and establish himself as one of the premier discus specialists in the Southeast. He also added a 51-foot, 6.75-inch (15.72m) shot put, showcasing impressive versatility across both throwing disciplines. With another year remaining, Carpenter enters 2027 as one of the nation's top returning discus talents and a leading contender for national honors.

Khylen Eccles, Jr., Pensacola

Few juniors in Florida were as dominant across multiple jumping events as Khylen Eccles. The Pensacola junior emerged as the state's top high jumper in 2026, clearing a personal-best 7 feet, 0.25 inches (2.14m) to rank No. 1 in Florida and among the nation's elite. Eccles wasn't limited to a single discipline, either. He also posted marks of 23 feet, 2 inches (7.06m) in the long jump and 46 feet, 9 inches (14.25m) in the triple jump, giving him one of the strongest all-around jumps résumés in the state. His combination of explosiveness, athleticism, and versatility made him a consistent championship contender and one of Florida's most complete field-event athletes. With another season remaining, Eccles enters 2027 as one of the nation's top returning jumpers.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.