Vote: Who Was Florida Girls Track and Field 2026 Athlete of the Year?

Florida has long been one of the nation's premier track and field states, producing Olympic medalists, NCAA champions, and some of the fastest high school athletes in America. The 2026 season was no exception.

From blazing sprint times and national-class hurdle performances to elite distance marks, dominant jumps, and powerful throws, Florida athletes delivered standout performances across every event group. Now it's time to decide who stood above the rest.

We've selected 10 of the Sunshine State's top performers from the 2026 outdoor season. Cast your vote and tell us who deserves to be recognized as Florida's Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Take a look at some of Florida's top-performing girls high school track and field athletes and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net)

Vanessa Waite, So., Lake Minneola

Few athletes in Florida displayed the range that Graham did during her senior season. The IMG Academy standout led the state in the 800, 1500, 1600 and mile, proving capable of winning virtually any race between two laps and four laps.

Her performances came against some of the nation's best competition at meets such as the Brooks PR Invitational and Carolina Distance Carnival. With elite times across multiple events and victories on some of the sport's biggest stages, Graham assembled one of the most complete résumés in Florida.

Danielle Graham, Sr., IMG Academy

Few distance runners in Florida displayed the range Danielle Graham showcased during the 2026 season. The IMG Academy senior established herself as the state's top performer in the 1500 meters, 1600 meters, and mile, posting personal bests of 4:22.73, 4:38.41, and 4:40.16, respectively. Graham consistently delivered against elite national competition, earning top-five finishes at meets such as the Brooks PR Invitational, Penn Relays, and Carolina Distance Carnival. Her ability to excel from the 800 meters through the mile made her one of the Southeast's most versatile distance talents and a fixture atop Florida's distance rankings throughout the season.

Alba Ántunez-Perez, Jr., Spanish River

Ántunez-Perez established herself as Florida's top 3200-meter runner by clocking a state-leading 10:23.76 during the outdoor season.

The Spanish River junior consistently excelled in longer races and emerged as one of the state's most reliable championship performers. Her combination of endurance and tactical racing made her one of Florida's premier distance athletes throughout 2026.

Nia Armstrong, Fr., Sickles

Armstrong may have been the youngest nominee on this list, but her accomplishments rivaled anyone's. The Sickles freshman stormed to a state-leading 13.33 in the 100-meter hurdles, immediately establishing herself among the nation's best young hurdlers.

Running that fast as a ninth-grader is exceptionally rare. Armstrong's breakout campaign made her one of the most exciting long-term prospects in American high school track and field.

Saylor Tolbert, Sr., Niceville

Tolbert spent the season setting the standard in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing the year with Florida's top mark of 42.96.

The Niceville senior combined experience, technique and speed to consistently outperform elite competition. Her success in one of track and field's most demanding events earned her recognition as one of the state's premier hurdle specialists.

Evie Freeman, Sr., Bolles

Freeman delivered her best performance when the stakes were highest. The Bolles senior soared 20 feet, 2.5 inches to take over the Florida lead in the long jump during the state championship meet.

Breaking the 20-foot barrier remains one of the sport's major milestones, and doing so under championship pressure elevated Freeman into the conversation among the nation's best long jumpers.

J'Nia Simpson, Jr., Tampa Catholic

No athlete on this ballot dominated multiple field events quite like Simpson. The junior thrower led Florida in both the shot put and discus, producing marks of 51-6.5 and 170-9.5 respectively.

That combination of power and consistency made Simpson one of the most dominant athletes in the state regardless of event group. Excelling at a national level in both throws events helped separate her from nearly every other field-event competitor in Florida this season.

Lee Peters, Sr., Foundation Academy

Peters capped her high school career as one of Florida's most accomplished small-school sprinters. The Foundation Academy senior ran a wind-legal 11.35 in the 100 meters at the Bob Hayes Invitational, a mark that ranked among the fastest times in the state regardless of classification. She backed it up throughout the season with multiple sub-11.8 performances and consistently delivered when facing top competition.

Her versatility extended beyond the 100, as Peters also lowered her personal best to 23.58 in the 200 meters at Under Armour Track & Field Nationals and contributed to Foundation Academy's sprint relay success. Combining elite speed, state championship performances, and national-level competition experience, Peters built one of the strongest sprint résumés in Florida during the 2026 season.

Atarah Robinson, Sr., Venice

Robinson put together one of Florida's most complete distance campaigns in 2026, excelling from the 800 meters through the mile. The Venice senior captured the Class 4A state title in the 1600 meters with a personal-best 4:46.50 and also finished runner-up in the 800 meters at the state meet after running a personal-best 2:09.56.

Throughout the season, Robinson consistently delivered against Florida's top competition, winning the 800 and 1600 at multiple major invitationals while lowering her personal bests across every distance event. She added a 4:46.50 mile and a 10:53.65 3200 to her résumé, showcasing the versatility that made her one of the state's premier distance runners.

Her combination of championship success, range from the half-mile to the two-mile, and ability to peak on the biggest stage earned Robinson a place among Florida's top girls track and field athletes of 2026.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.