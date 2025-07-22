High School

2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Northeast Region.

René Ferrán

Bergen Catholic, No. 11 in the preseason High School on SI Power 25 football rankings, tops our preseason Northeast Region rankings.
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings

1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (No. 11 nationally)

2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

3. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)

4. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)

5. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)

6. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.)

7. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.)

8. Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)

9. Toms River North (N.J.)

10. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)

Under Consideration

Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)

Brunswick (Maine)

Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)

Millville (N.J.)

Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)

Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

