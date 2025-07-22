2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (No. 11 nationally)
2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
3. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
4. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
5. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
6. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.)
7. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.)
8. Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)
9. Toms River North (N.J.)
10. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
Under Consideration
Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
Brunswick (Maine)
Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)
Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)
Millville (N.J.)
Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)
Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.)