3 Oklahoma High School Athletes Commit to Air Force Football

Three separate high school athletes in Oklahoma recently announced their commitments to Air Force football, a Division I program competing in the Mountain West Conference.

Jalen Lane (Tuttle), Braeden Baker (Broken Arrow) and Gage Gibbons (Deer Creek) – all rising seniors – each have state titles in different sports.

The Air Force went 4-8 in 2025. The Falcons start their 2026 season on September 5 at home against Duquesne.

Gage Gibbons, Deer Creek

Gibbons – a 5-9, 175-pound wide receiver for Deer Creek – announced his commitment to the Air Force last Friday, June 19.

“After a long hard thought out decision, I have decided to take my education and football career to the U.S. Airforce Academy,” Gibbons said via social media. “Thanking God for this amazing opportunity.”

Last season, Gibbons was an All-State selection and a Big All-City honorable mention. He recorded 61 receptions for 682 yards and five touchdowns for the Antlers, with his best game that included seven catches for 198 yards and a score.

Gibbons is also a two-time OSSAA state champion in the 100-meter run. He won this year’s title with a time of 10.32 seconds.

Deer Creek kicks off its 2026 season on August 28 against Sand Springs, the reigning 6A-II state champion.

Jalen Lane, Tuttle

Lane – a 5-9, 170-pound receiver – announced his commitment to the Falcons last Saturday, June 20.

“Blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to (Air Force football),” Lane said via social media. “Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. The work continues.”

Lane was part of a 2025 Tigers’ squad that went 14-0 and secured the Class 4A state crown, the fourth in the program’s history.

Last season, Lane had 47 receptions for 948 yards and 16 TDs. His all-purpose totals included 1,319 yards and 18 scores. Defensively, Lane recorded 51 tackles (five for a loss), a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Lane and the Tigers open up their 2026 season at home against Guthrie on August 28.

Braeden Baker, Broken Arrow

Baker – a six-foot, 195-pound running back and defender – announced his commitment to the Air Force on Saturday, June 20.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to announce that I have officially committed to play football at The United States Air Force Academy,” Baker said via social media. “Thank you to (coach Ken Lamendola) and (coach Jake Campbell) for this opportunity to join the Bolt Brotherhood.”

Baker recently transferred from Lincoln Christian to Broken Arrow for his senior season. Baker was part of three consecutive Class 3A state championship teams at Lincoln Christian, including a 14-0 finish last season.

Last season, Baker was an All-State selection after he rushed for 1,243 yards and 27 TDs on 126 carries. Baker also had 1,519 all-purpose yards and five receiving scores.

On defense, Baker had 26 tackles, a caused fumble, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Baker joins a Broken Arrow squad that compiled a 9-3 record last year. Baker and the Tigers will kick off their 2026 campaign at home on August 28 against Springdale Har-Ber of Arkansas.