Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Resigns Weeks Before Season Opener

Unçion football coach Kim Niedbala recently resigned as Pennsylvania high school teams prepare for its first week of practice on Monday, according to reports.

Niedbala Steps Down for New Opportunity

Niedbala – who was also the Scotties’ athletic director, track coach and girls basketball assistant – told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that his family moved after his wife Melissa got an administration job at a school in eastern Pennsylvania.

“It was a tough decision, (but) it was one that was best for our family,” Niedbala said via the Post-Gazette. “This has been in the works for weeks. This didn’t just happen. This was more a family decision. When I first came to Union, all of the programs had a lot of success. It’s always tough when you leave a place, especially a place you really loved and were committed to.”

Niedbala’s Time with Union Football

Niedbala went 24-22 in his four seasons at Union. In 2022, the Scotties compiled a 12-4 record, captured the WPIAL 1A title and reached the PIAA championship game.

It was the first time that Union secured an outright title in program history, and the Scotties did so as the 10th seed that year.

In Niedbala’s final year as coach, Union moved to 2A, went 0-9 and missed the WPIAL playoffs, but reports stated that the team was composed of mostly underclassmen.

“This is a new chapter in our life. It’s a good opportunity for both of us,” Niedbala said via the Post-Gazette. “Union was absolutely a fabulous, great experience for myself and my family. The administration, the school board, the community, the students and the alumni were all so supportive. I wouldn’t have asked for any other place to have my first head coaching job. It was a fun place. But sometimes you move on.”

The Scotties’ New Coach

According to TribLive.com, Union defensive coordinator Dave Commesso will step in as the Scotties’ acting head coach for the 2026 season.

“This decision was made with our students as the foremost priority,” Union superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said via TribLive.com. “With preseason activities already underway and the football season rapidly approaching, it was important to ensure consistent leadership and minimize disruption for our student-athletes and coaching staff.”

Union’s Season Starts Soon with New Leader

The Commesso-led Scotties will kick off their 2026 season on August 29 in an away game against Sharpsville. Union’s home opener is the following weekend on September 4 against New Brighton.