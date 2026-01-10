Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and more at Navy All-American Bowl awards show
The nation’s best high school football stars are set to convene for the annual Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday.
But first, the All-American Bowl awards show was held on Friday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Six different awards were presented. Here are the winners:
Player of the Year: Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry High School (McDonald, PA), ATH
Signed with: West Virginia
Sieg, who was also named the Maxwell Football Club National Player of the Year, finished with 30 touchdowns and 2,258 all-purpose yards in his senior season for the Rangers. Sieg capped his career with 7,941 rushing yards and became the WPIAL's all-time touchdown king when he reached 139 TDs.
Coach of the Year: Jordan Lynch, Chicago Mount Carmel HS (Chicago, IL)
Lynch, who has coached the Caravan since 2018, guided the team a 14-0 record and fourth-straight Illinois state championship title. The Caravan beat Oswego, 20-3, in the Class 8A final for its 17th state crown in program history and fifth under Lynch’s time as head coach.
Man of the Year: Adam Bywater, Olympus High School (Holladay, UT), LB
Signed with: BYU
The brother of former BYU linebacker Ben Bywater, Adam recorded 46 tackles and five interceptions in his final season with the Titans. Bywater also had 23 catches for 249 receiving yards and five TDs.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Clay, James Madison HS (San Antonio, TX), WR
Signed with: Washington
Clay recorded 41 receptions for 900 yards and five TDs, averaged 22 yards per catch and an interception in 2024 for the Mavericks. In his sophomore season, Clay caught 42 passes for 819 yards, 11 TDs and 19.5 YAC.
Defensive Player of the Year: Luke Wafle, The Hun School of Princeton (New Jersey), DL
Signed with: USC
One of the top edge rushers in the country, Wafle tallied 99 tackles (including 37 for a loss) and recorded 23 sacks in 2025 for the Raiders. Also named the All-NJ Prep Football Team Defensive Player of the Year, Wafle helped the Hun School to a 10-0 record and a New England championship title. As a junior, Wafle recorded 53 tackles (18 for loss) with eight sacks and eight QB hits.
Lineman of the Year: Felix Ojo, Lake Ridge HS (Mansfield, TX), OT
Signed with: Texas Tech
Ojo, a five-star offensive lineman, brings a high level of athleticism and solid pass protection and footwork.
