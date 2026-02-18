Massachusetts Football Prospect Decommits From Big Ten Program
One of the top Class of 2027 high school football prospects has decommitted from a Big Ten Conference program.
Peter Bourque, a four-star quarterback at Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, announced on social media that he is reopening his recruitment process. The 6-foot-5 Bourque had committed to the Michigan Wolverines on August 11, 2025 when they were still under the direction of then-head coach Sherrone Moore.
Moore was fired on December 10 for having an inappropriate relationship with a member of his staff and lying to the university during the investigation. He remains in a legal battle over the matter.
Top Quarterback Prospect Holds 30 Division I Offers From Several Major Programs
Bourque recently picked up an offer from Washington to go along with offers he has received from the likes of Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Ole Miss and North Carolina. In all, he holds 30 Division I football offers.
As a junior, Bourque was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts, also earning the NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year award. He led Tabor Academy to a 9-0 record and the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title, completing over 63 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards with 18 touchdowns and 688 yards and 15 scores on the ground.
Bourque earned the starting position at Tabor Academy as a sophomore, throwing for 1,737 yards and 17 touchdowns against just three interceptions, picking up all-ISL honors.
Peter Bourque Ranked As One Of The Top Quarterbacks In The Class Of 2027
He played in the Navy All-American Bowl this past year, going 3-for-4 for 21 yards with a 4-yard rush. Bourque also plays lacrosse in high school.
According to 247Sports, Bourque is the No. 1 player in Massachusetts, the eighth-ranked quarterback in his class and the No. 86 player overall in the nation.