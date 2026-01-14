High School

College Football’s Redshirt Rule May Be Changing and High School Recruits Will Feel the Impact

FBS coaches unanimously voted to expand the redshirt rule to nine games, a move that could reshape player development, roster strategy, and long-term planning for today’s high school football stars

Gary Adornato

Players like Kansas redshirt freshman Austin Alexander will be able to appear in up to nine games and retain a full year of eligibility if a new rule approved by FBS coaches receives final NCAA sanctioning.
According to a report first published by ESPN, Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches took a unanimous vote Tuesday to adjust college football’s redshirt rule, approving a proposal that would allow players to appear in up to nine games while still preserving a full year of eligibility.

Player Eligibility, Roster Management and the Transfer Portal Cited as Reasons for the Change

The vote took place during the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) annual convention in Charlotte and followed extensive discussion surrounding player eligibility, roster management, and the growing impact of the transfer portal era. While the measure passed unanimously among those present, it must still receive approval from the NCAA Division I Committee before becoming official.

Current Rule Only Allows Players to Participate in Four Regular Season Games

Under the current rule, players can participate in up to four regular-season games, plus any postseason appearances, and still retain their redshirt year, effectively allowing four full seasons and limited additional play within a five-year window. Some coaches advocated for a more aggressive overhaul that would allow five full seasons of competition in five years, but concerns over potential legal challenges stemming from recent eligibility cases led to a compromise.

Nine Games Was Considered a Compromise Position

The nine-game threshold emerged as a middle ground, balancing expanded participation with legal caution. Roughly half of the nation’s 136 FBS coaches attended the meeting, including Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman.

Coaches pointed to increased midseason opt-outs, driven by NIL opportunities and transfer portal flexibility, as a key reason for the proposed change. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney noted the goal is to keep more players engaged throughout the season and reduce incentives to shut things down early.

The Impact for High School Athletes

For high school athletes and recruits, the proposal represents another signal of how college football continues to evolve, potentially offering greater flexibility, opportunity, and long-term development at the next level.

Allowing athletes to appear in up to nine games while preserving a year of eligibility gives programs more flexibility to play young players earlier without burning long-term eligibility, reducing the pressure to “stash” freshmen on the bench.

For high school recruits, especially those projected as developmental prospects, this change could lead to earlier in-game opportunities, more meaningful snaps, and clearer paths to contributing as underclassmen. Coaches would be better positioned to evaluate players in live action rather than practice-only settings, potentially accelerating development timelines.

The rule could also influence scholarship and roster math. With players staying engaged longer and fewer midseason opt-outs, rosters may stabilize, which could tighten available spots—but also create more honest evaluations during recruiting. High school athletes who are versatile, physically ready, and mentally prepared may see their value rise as programs look for players who can contribute immediately while still preserving eligibility.

In an era shaped by NIL, transfers and constant movement, the adjustment aims to create greater continuity, benefiting recruits seeking long-term development rather than quick exits.

