Dynasty Builder: Five-Time Long Island Champion Coach Takes Over New Program
A 2022 Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame football coach that guided a program to five titles is taking over a new team.
Gregg Sarra of Newsday reported that Paul Longo, who coached at William Floyd High School on Long Island for 31 years, is now the head coach at Shoreham-Wading River.
“I liked the Shoreham opportunity because they have such a storied past,” Longo said via Newsday. “They have a winning tradition and the program has so much potential. I want to build a youth league as a feeder program for our middle school, and the biggest challenge is to restore the junior varsity team and get the varsity back into the upper echelon of the division. It’s a challenge I’m excited about.”
With a career record of 253-67, Longo is the winningest coach in Suffolk County history. From 1995 to 2025, Longo led the Colonials to 26 playoff appearances, 21 county championship games, 15 Suffolk County titles, five Long Island championships and three Rutgers trophies as the best team in the county.
“Paul Longo was a legendary head coach for the Colonials. He was a chess master who also displayed great sportsmanship,” William Floyd superintendent Kevin Coster said. “The culture that he created and the sense of pride he brought to William Floyd football in our community and across Long Island was second-to-none.”
In mid-December, Longo stepped down from his position at William Floyd. Longo guided the Colonials to a 10-1 record and a Suffolk County Division I championship appearance in his final season at the helm.
“I feel it is time for some of the outstanding younger coaches to have the opportunity to coach the team,” Longo said at the time of his resignation. “I have been blessed and had the good fortune of being the head varsity football coach at William Floyd High School for 31 years. I am thankful and honored for all the support from the entire William Floyd community.”
At Shoreham-Wading River, Longo replaces Aden Smith, who retired in December after he coached the Wildcats for eight years. Smith compiled a coaching record of 57-23 and led the Wildcats to four Suffolk County Division IV crowns, one Long Island championship trophy and two other title game appearances.
The Wildcats went 3-6 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Newsday reported.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Longo as the new head coach of Shoreham-Wading River football,” Shoreham-Wading River athletic director Debra Ferry said via Newsday. “Coach Longo brings a championship pedigree and, more importantly, a community-driven vision for our program.”
Longo is looking forward to his next journey as the Wildcats gear up for the 2026 season.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue coaching,” Longo said via Newsday. “I really love coaching, and I didn’t think when I stepped away from the Floyd job after a lifetime of great memories that it would hit me the way it did. I really want to thank all the schools that expressed an interest in me as a coach – it was quite flattering. I know we can put something special together here at Shoreham.”
