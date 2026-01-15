High school coach in Connecticut resigns following state championship season
A high school coach in Connecticut has stepped down following the team’s 2025 CIAC championship season.
CT Insider reported that Quinn Fleeting, the interim head coach for the Windsor football team, resigned from his position on Jan. 6. Fleeting made his decision after Windsor Public Schools recently began their search for a permanent head coach.
“Before the season started the school was clear that I was the interim head coach and that they would open up the position after the season,” Fleeting said via CT Insider. “So they just followed through with what they said they were going to do. It was not out of the blue. Even though I didn't agree with the process, I understand the politics that comes with it and plays a part.”
Quinn Fleeting became the interim head coach in July of last year after his father, Robert Fleeting, stepped down following 14 seasons at the helm. Robert resigned to become an assistant principal at Windsor High School.
The 2025 season was the most successful in Windsor football’s 104-year old history of the program. Quinn Fleeting guided the Warriors to a 12-1 record and the CIAC Class MM crown.
The Warriors were led by senior quarterback Anthony Robinson – the Gatorade Connecticut Football Player of the Year. Robinson – a Central Connecticut State University signee – finished his campaign with 3,647 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, the senior had 66 carries for 366 yards and 11 scores.
Coach Fleeting, who graduated from Windsor in 2013 and West Connecticut State University in 2018, had served as the Warriors’ assistant coach out of college and spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator.
“I was an alumni here so it felt good to get a championship,” Fleeting said via CT Insider. “In my senior year of playing in 2012 we actually lost in the championship to Daniel Hand, so to come back and win a championship for the kids was great. Our kids did great and responded well. They were awesome and I appreciate them for believing in me. We got the job done.”
A 2024 Windsor High School Hall of Fame inductee, Fleeting capped his high school football career for the Warriors with 7,240 passing yards and 93 total TDs.
“It just doesn't feel good being an alumni and with everything I have done for the program, from a personal standpoint,” Fleeting said. “But I get it, and that is why I don't have any hate or ill-will toward anyone. (Windsor Athletic Director) Chris Fulton fully supported me from the beginning, I just think there were a bunch of different hands that played a part in the decision making.”
Fleeting told CT Insider that he could coach in the future. For now, he’s focusing on family.
“I could see myself coaching if (Robert Fleeting) is able to coach again, so I would consider coming back,” Coach Fleeting added. “If not, I will probably wait until my boys get a little older before I start coaching again.”
Windsor Public Schools and AD Fulton declined to comment on the coaching search.
