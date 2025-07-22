Texas Fury Dominates in NFL Girls Flag Football Championship Shutout Win
Just over two minutes into the 2025 NFL Flag Football Girls High School Bracket championship, the Texas Fury, representing the Houston Texans, wasted no time setting the tone. Quarterback Emery Beckett found Zahara Hill on a diving 12-yard touchdown pass, then connected with Kelsey Quinn for the extra point to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
The Fury went on to blank Bad Rabbits, representing the Dallas Cowboys, 19-0.
Defense Delivers Turnovers and Stops
On the very next series, Kaitlyn Reynolds intercepted a pass from Bad Rabbits quarterback Giovanna Ortiz, giving the ball right back to Beckett. She made the most of the opportunity, finding Quinn again for a touchdown with just over four minutes left in the half to make it 13-0.
The Texans' defense clamped down in the red zone late in the half. After the Cowboys advanced deep on a 17-yard reception by Jessica Manriquez, the Texans denied three straight passes to keep the shutout intact.
Second-Half Spark and a Near-Perfect Performance
The defensive dominance continued after halftime. Sonya Chalil grabbed a second interception, and once again, Beckett capitalized.
A potential touchdown was called back due to a penalty with under five minutes to play, but Beckett quickly made up for it, tossing a short 3-yard pass to Hill to seal the 19-0 win.
Beckett’s stats were nearly flawless: 8 completions on 8 attempts for 102 yards and three touchdowns, earning her MVP honors.