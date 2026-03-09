Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/9/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Congratulations to Carter Jones of West Ridge (Tennessee) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Jones netted 33 points in a 66-62 comeback win over Maryville.

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Tytianna Allen, sr., Avon Park (Florida) flag football

Allen threw for 102 yards and a touchdown while running for 48 yards and another score in a 20-12 win over Lake Gibson.

2. Kinley Asp, sr., Air Academy (Colorado) basketball

Asp had 37 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 58-53 Class 5A playoff victory over Thompson Valley. The Boston College signee then recorded 36 points in a 61-54 loss to Montrose.

3. Maddyn Greenway, sr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball

Greenway netted 48 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota high school history for boys and girls basketball in a 98-60 victory over Maranatha Christian Academy. The Kentucky signee has 5,510 career points and counting.

4. Sahara Kramer, jr., Oakland (Oregon) basketball

Kramer poured in 34 points in a 48-42 Class 2A state tournament victory over Knappa.

5. Ta’Niya Paul, fr., Kennedy (California) basketball

Paul did all she could in a 61-59 postseason loss to Palisades, recording 33 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

6. Ahsieyrhuajh Rayton, jr., Topeka (Kansas) basketball

Rayton tallied 30 points, four steals and three rebounds as Topeka claimed its first sub-state championship since 2022 with a 65-58 win over Liberal.

7. Brooklyn Reeser, sr., Thorsby (Alabama) softball

Reeser whirled a five-inning no-hitter with a walk and eight strikeouts while belting an RBI double as Thorsby blanked Comer, 12-0.

8. Ashtyn Rogers, sr., Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy (Louisiana) softball

Taylor threw a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 15-0 shutout of John Ehret.

9. Serenity Rutledge, so., Moody (Alabama) basketball

Rutledge had a monster game in a 68-62 Class 5A state title game loss to Guntersville, finishing with 39 points, nine rebounds, four assists, five steals and blocks.

10. Brooklyn Sledge, so., McMinn County (Tennessee) flag football

In the first game in program history, Sledge intercepted two passes—including a pick-six—as McMinn County blanked Chattanooga Girls’ Leadership Academy, 37-0.

11. Ava Smid, so., Dallas Center-Grimes (Iowa) basketball

Smid scored six points on three baskets in 14 seconds, leading Dallas Center-Grimes to a dramatic 44-42 come-from-behind victory over Norwalk in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals. Dallas Center-Grimes went on to lose in the championship game.

12. Lauren Wigley, so., Donoho (Alabama) soccer

Wigley netted a hat trick in a 10-0 shutout of Weaver.

