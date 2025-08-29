High School

Fresno Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Get Fresno Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on through Week 1.

CJ Vafiadis

Clovis North senior McKay Madsen (3) is one of California's top all-around senior athletes. He's rushed for 1,677 career yards and 28 touchdowns.
Clovis North senior McKay Madsen (3) is one of California's top all-around senior athletes. He's rushed for 1,677 career yards and 28 touchdowns. / Photo: Bobby Medellin

There are 52 Fresno metro high school football games in California this weekend, including four games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Fresno Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Fresno Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Clovis North vs Redwood at 7:30 PM on Friday. You can follow every game live on our Fresno Metro High School Football Scoreboard

CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations.